NetEase Games Unveiled New Open World RPG Called Project Mugen

NetEase Games has an all new video game on the way, being planned for mobile, consoles, and PC, going by the name of Project Mugen.

A short time ago, NetEase Games unveiled a brand new game on the way for PC, console, and mobile, as they presented Project Mugen. Being developed by Thunder Fire Studio and their new subsidiary studio, Naked Rain, the game is essentially an urban fantasy open-world RPG, which they are planning to release as a free-to-play title. They are currently taking pre-registrations for the game; however, they haven't even given us an indication of when they want to release it or even if this is the final name of the game. So, a lot of stuff is up in the air while we wait for them to confirm a few things. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below.

"In a world reminiscent of Earth, where urban legends become reality, and humans coexist with the supernatural, players step into the role of an Esper, known as the "Infinite Trigger." This top investigator navigates through vibrant cities, confronting anomalies and supernatural occurrences that threaten the balance of this unique urban paradise. Along the journey, players will team up with various Espers, each with their own stories, to tackle the Chaos endangering humanity. Dive deep into the mysteries, explore city life, and forge unforgettable memories with your companions. As players navigate through the game, they'll embark on a quest to recover lost memories, confront challenges in various distinct cities, and work to unlock the key to saving the world."

Urban, Open-World Setting: Explore a vast map that delivers a rich city life experience. From neon-lit nightlife to serene parks, every corner of the city holds a story. Engage in open exploration, scaling skyscrapers, diving into subways, and interacting with a dynamic environment that reacts to your every move.

Unique Combat Experience: Engage in team-based combat with four characters, each having different attributes that synergize with each other. Utilize environmental objects in battle and make use of the urban terrain to deal with monsters in various ways.

Captivating Artistic Style: Project Mugen is more than a game; it's a visual journey. The art direction, a blend of modern aesthetics with ethereal touches, promises to captivate players at every turn.

Fast-Paced Traversal and Vehicles: Every character has a basic movement skill such as parkour, swinging, or wall-climbing. Some characters also have a unique travel ability based on their individual identity, like riding a special war hammer. Players can also intercept and ride vehicles like cars in the city.

