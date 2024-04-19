Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Urban Assault Collection Event Launches Tuesday

Apex Legends has a new event happening next week, as the Urban Assault Collection Event brings about a new mode and new items.

Article Summary Apex Legends' Urban Assault Event starts April 23 with new mode and items.

Introducing the Apex Rumble Beta: compete to climb leaderboards and earn rewards.

The Three Strikes LTM returns, featuring faster revives and updated looting.

Join the fray solo in the Apex Rumble, using Legend Tokens to reset scores.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the next event for Apex Legends, as the Urban Assault Collection Event arrives next week. Among the new additions for this will be the launch of the Apex Rumble, a new mode that will have players competing to climb the leaderboards for rewards. As well as the return of the Three Strikes LTM, and several new items for you to add to the closet. We have a couple of snippets from their latest blog of what you can expect from the event, as it will run from April 23 until May 7.

Apex Legends – Apex Rumble

Think you've got what it takes to be at the top? Welcome to the Apex Rumble Beta—the beginning of an exciting new way to compete that we hope to evolve with your feedback. This all-new asynchronous tournament system allows you to test your skills against your competition while earning points to climb the leaderboards against similarly skilled competitors. Points are awarded for your placement, kills, assists, and damage. Once an Apex Rumble has concluded, rewards will be delivered based on your overall placement. Apex Rumble kicks off with the Urban Assault Rumble, where you'll jump into Three Strikes matches. There are no pre-made squads here—just you, your skills, and a ton of flying bullets. Should you choose to, re-enter the fray with Legend Tokens to reset your score and charge back into battle.

Three Strikes Limited-Time Mode

Three Strikes is back with a vengeance and updates from our mid-season patch:

Revive time reduced to 2.0s

Players revived with 100% health and 0% shields

New minimum guaranteed loot system – ensures you respawn with a competitive version of your loadout and inventory

Been busy ratting and haven't tried Three Strikes yet? This LTM features faster revives, invincibility when downed, and three shots at being the last squad standing. Players will only be eliminated when the entire squad is wiped, then you'll lose a strike and respawn one POI away with all of the gear that was equipped at the time your squad was wiped, including:

Armor and EVO progression

Weapons and attachments (except for mythic weapons)

Ammo, ordinance, and consumables

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!