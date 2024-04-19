Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Locojoy Games, Tarisland

Tarisland Has Opened Pre-Registrations For The Official Launch

Locojoy Games has officially opened up pre-registrations for Tarisland, as the game will launch later this year for PC and mobile.

Article Summary Pre-registrations for Locojoy Games' Tarisland are now open for PC & mobile.

Join raffles & milestone rewards when you sign up for the cross-platform MMORPG.

Choose from 9 classes with 18 specializations and dive into classic raid challenges.

Experience a vast world, customize your build, and trade items in the Auction House.

Indie game publisher Locojoy Games revealed this week that they will be releasing their upcoming game Tarisland for both PC and mobile platforms. You can sign up on the game's official website, as they are taking names for PC and mobile devices. However, no official date has been set for the game. They are having milestones for the number of people who sign up, as well as a raffle event. We have more info about the game below as we now wait to get a release date confirmed.

Tarisland

The Black Tower descends upon us, and the Monarch is coming. Tarisland, a new cross-platform game that brings back the fun of iconic MMORPGs, will launch soon. Recreating the challenging dungeons and immersive exploration experience with a classic fantasy art style, Tarisland will be available on both PC and mobile with data-sharing enabled. You may choose from 9 classes and 18 specializations to customize your own builds. Raid with your group and take down epic bosses!

Class & Talent System: Inspired by the classic trio of warrior-mage-priest, the game offers up to 9 unique classes, each with two specializations for you to choose from.

Inspired by the classic trio of warrior-mage-priest, the game offers up to 9 unique classes, each with two specializations for you to choose from. Create Your Own Build: Each class features a flexible and extensive talent tree system, which can be easily customized for different battle scenarios and allows you to find your signature builds.

Each class features a flexible and extensive talent tree system, which can be easily customized for different battle scenarios and allows you to find your signature builds. Challenge Various Dungeons & Raids: The game brings back the classic raid & dungeons system, allowing you to work with your team and take down formidable epic bosses.

The game brings back the classic raid & dungeons system, allowing you to work with your team and take down formidable epic bosses. Explore the Vast World: Explore the boundless game world, solve all kinds of mysteries, and enjoy your unique adventure.

Explore the boundless game world, solve all kinds of mysteries, and enjoy your unique adventure. Enjoy the Game on PC & Mobile: The game is available on both PC and mobile, allowing you to challenge dungeons and raids with your team anytime and anywhere.

The game is available on both PC and mobile, allowing you to challenge dungeons and raids with your team anytime and anywhere. Trade in Auction House: You can boost the development of your characters via collecting, mining, crafting, and other professions and earn gold coins by listing your items in the Auction House.

