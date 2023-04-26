Light & Wonder Inc. Debuts Frankenstein Slot Machine Light & Wonder Inc. have shown off a new slot machine they're releasing a they scored Universal Monsters – Frankenstein for the theme.

Light & Wonder Inc. have revealed a new slot machine they will be releasing soon as they have licensed Universal Monsters – Frankenstein for their next game. The company revealed the new state-of-the-art Cosmic Cabinet will be a part of the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. To mark the occasion, they will be holding a ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 27, at 9:30am PT. The gameplay experience for this particular cabinet will include a prize board that displays a constant's winning potential, as well as their ability to add more power to the board with multipliers. Some of the new game features for this one will include the 'It's Alive' feature, 'Power Up' feature, and 'Free Games' feature, all of which are possibilities to win, although we can't speak to the odds.

The cabinet itself, as you can see from the render and the video down at the bottom, has an immersive contour design, some new revolutionary fiber-optic lighting options, and advanced animations for whatever your winning situation may be. We got more info on it below on the new slot machine before it comes out tomorrow.

"Classic horror movie fans and gaming enthusiasts alike can experience the iconic title come to life through Cosmic's immersive contour design, revolutionary fiber-optic lighting, and advanced animations. The cabinet's 27" top monitor display features the legendary monster's face with eyes that appear to follow players on the floor. Beginning Monday, May 1, an exclusive $20,000 EasyPlay Cosmic Frankenstein EasyHeat slot tournament will get underway at Pechanga Resort Casino. The promotion runs through May 5 and is open to Pechanga Platinum Card tier and above guests who play any of the Universal Monsters – Frankenstein machines. Tournament winners will be awarded in the top 125 places. Pechanga EasyPlay will be automatically awarded to guests' accounts following the tournament conclusion."