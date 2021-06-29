Netmarble Opens Pre-Registration For Marvel Future Revolution

It's been a long time since we've heard anything concrete about Marvel Future Revolution, but Netmarble has just opened up the gates. The company has revealed details about the storyline as well as opened up pre-registration for both iOS and Android players to get in on the game. In this continuation of the original story from Marvel Future Fight, a last-ditch plan from The Vision has prevented our Earth from being destroyed. But in the process, it has been merged with several other Earths that took very different paths to where they are now.

Eight heroes have been made agents of the newly formed Omega Flight team, as you will pick and choose who to take into battle to fight off familiar villains and defend the Primary Earth from a never-ending series of threats. Those eight heroes are Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, and Storm. or at least, those are the eight you'll start off with when the game launches. The game still doesn't have a launch date yet, but if you tune in tonight at 5pm PT on Marvel's Twitch channel, you'll see a livestream with a world premiere of live gameplay. Until then, here are a few quotes from the teams involved about the mobile title.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A New Future Begins! (https://youtu.be/YMQzIC-3CQc)

"Working with a world-class IP like Marvel has enabled us to roll out unparalleled mobile gaming experiences over the years, and Marvel Future Revolution will catapult franchise fans to an entirely new level," said Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US. "The game promises a fun and engaging experience for Marvel diehards and casual mobile gamers alike, offering unique action RPG gameplay on a massive scale." "From the gleaming spires of New Stark City to the shadowed alleyways of Hydra Empire, players around the globe will be thrilled with the vast vistas waiting for them to explore in the wild open world crafted by our friends at Netmarble," said Bill Rosemann, VP of Creative, Marvel Games. "Whether you're soaring through the skies as Storm or barreling through enemies as Captain America, players can live out their Super Hero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor, and fun that fans expect from Marvel." "Our ongoing collaboration with Netmarble has allowed us to bring the expansive worlds, exciting characters, and fan-favorite stories from the Marvel Universe to mobile gamers seamlessly," said Danny Koo, Director of Product Development, Marvel Games. "We are ecstatic to bring this revolutionary mobile game to fans around the world and can't wait for everyone to experience it!"