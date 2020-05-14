Neverwinter: Infernal Descent Receives New Rage of Bel Content

Cryptic Studios revealed today that they've added new content to Neverwinter: Infernal Descent called Rage of Bel. The company released some details this morning about the new addition, which we have some of them here for you as expanded upon by executive producer Chris Whiteside. Mainly going over the differences between Modules and Episodes withing the context of development and updates within the game so players aren't confused as to what constitutes which. This adventure causes more problems for all players entering the Nine Hells as you have to go on a very specific adventure where you must stop insurgencies from happening. But as you might suspect, the task at hand isn't that easy to conquer. Enjoy your time running through hell and back again trying to keep Bel in his place without making his rage meter go up. But considering that's a challenge unto itself in this update, we wish you the best of luck in Neverwinter: Infernal Descent.

There have been a lot of questions recently about what the differences are between Modules and Episodes. First of all, it's important to communicate how they work together at a high level. Modules set the scene for a new thematic arc as well as new systems and mechanics that play into the forthcoming experience in the following episodes. Episodes then lead into the next expansion in terms of location and themes.

This creates a fabric of woven interlocking experiences and narrative that create a player-driven journey that evolves. This paradigm will see the world evolving in real time both visually and in terms of content. There will be minor and major character arcs starring characters from the D&D universe that build into a larger narrative with the player journey. This will allow us to create a living and breathing world where player communication and collaboration can be interwoven rapidly with the ongoing experience.

So, what are the main differences? Episodes are very much focused on thematic experience and content and less on systems and mechanics (these areas will be more prevalent in modules). This allows us to focus on the toy box of systems and mechanics that we already have during episodes where the focus is the narrative experience. Episodes also focus more heavily on Horizontal Progression Itemization which, simply put, are rewards that are focused on different ways to play your character rather than traditional vertical numeric itemization which will be more of the focus of modules. Therefore, episodes are like TV Episodes with Modules being the larger book for the whole season. This approach will evolve over the next few years and we very much look forward to sharing this journey with you all!