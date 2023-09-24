Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: House Of Legacy, S3 Studio, Thermite Games

New 4X Sandbox Strategy Title House Of Legacy Announced

Thermite Games have revealed a new title on the way with House Of Legacy, giving you a new sandbox strat game with city management.

Indie game developer S3 Studio and publisher Thermite Games revealed an all-new 4X sandbox strategy game called House Of Legacy. This game has a little bit of everything as you'll be getting elements of base building, city construction and management, ancestral rivalries, and more as you attempt to keep your territory and borders free from discourse while building an empire in what appears to be a specific period of Japan's history. Enjoy the trailer and info below as it sounds like the game will be released sometime in 2024.

"House Of Legacy offers unparalleled freedom of base-building, allowing you to shape your territory with boundless creativity. Assemble an array of building elements to fashion your empire from the very stones of your vision. Navigate a labyrinth of relations, alliances, and vendettas with an expansive cast of characters from dozens of noble houses, all through an arsenal of interactive means and a tapestry of unfolding events. Ascend the ranks of a realistic officialdom system, mirroring the intricate web of promotions, rivalries, and administrative acumen from ancient times. Wield the sword of strategy, lead your legions into battle, and quell insurgencies to ensure the throne stands firm."

"Forge your legacy amidst the tapestry of time, carving out an estate, nurturing generations, and adapting your clan to the winds of change. Mold and rejuvenate ancestral lands, overseeing the various industries that sustain your lineage. Bestow your clan members with knowledge, wed them to other houses, and propel your kin to greatness, whether by the ink of imperial exams or the steel of battlefields. Cooperation and conflict with rival houses, including the indomitable royal lineage, are woven into the very fabric of your destiny. When the mantle of leadership falls upon your shoulders, the canvas of your domain awaits your masterful strokes. Create, dismantle, and reassemble the buildings within your fief as you see fit. Govern your realm with wisdom, presiding over matters both administrative and contentious. Will you be a just ruler or a master of manipulation?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!