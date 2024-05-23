Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aska, Sand Sailor Studio

Aska Drops New Trailer Along With Demo Information

Sand Sailor Studio has a brand new deep-dive video abailable for Aska, as the game will release a demo for you to try it out next week.

Indie game developer and publisher Sand Sailor Studio has released a new trailer this week for Aska along with new info about a demo build. First off, the team released a new deep dive video into the game that highlights a lot of the gameplay and gives you a better understanding of this Viking title. With that, the game will be getting a Steam Next Fest demo, which you'll be able to play starting on May 27 as part of Steam's Open World Survival Craft Fest, all the way until Next Fest ends on June 17.

In Aska, players find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious island where they must tame an uncharted land and build a Viking empire worthy of Odin's praise. Solo or together with up to three friends, players must survive, summon intelligent NPC villagers, collect resources, and build a thriving settlement. Players will need to automate, manage, and defend their expanding tribe and prepare to survive the bitter winters. Developed as the third game installment by Sand Sailor Studios and published by Thunderful, Aska's unique gameplay lies in its AI systems. Aska provides a unique flavor vs other survival games on the market by giving players the opportunity to release themselves from the shackles of repetitive resource collection and management. The player is the master constructor, focusing on leading the tribe and designating the location of buildings. The intelligent AI NPCs are then assigned to work around the town, providing camaraderie and establishing a thriving village.

Live out your Viking fantasy solo or with up to x3 friends.

Command villagers and build your tribe from the ground up, hunting for resources, and surviving against ancient threats and the darkest winters.

Assign each villager various jobs as they contribute to the tribe and leave their own mark on the settlement.

Construct housing, workshops, mines, farms, defences and more as you expand your village.

Discover hidden caves and explore further to harvest more valuable resources.

Explore a fantastical, completely procedurally generated world filled with secrets, landmarks and threats, keeping every session dynamic and fresh.

Experience realistic and dynamic weather system across the world, with survival priorities shifting in turn with the seasons.

Fight a variety of mythical enemies in exciting skill-based combat.

Customize buildings with functional furniture and various decorative items.

