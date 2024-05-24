Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tilting Point | Tagged: Clueless, FashionVerse

FashionVerse Has Added New Clueless Film Content

FashionVerse is about to get totally buggin' as a new crossover event with the film Clueless brings in a ton of new items for a limited time.

Article Summary FashionVerse unveils a buggin' new Clueless crossover event with limited-time items

Players can style iconic Clueless outfits and scenes, available for only a few weeks

Complete 12 in-game challenges to win exclusive 90s-inspired fashion pieces

FashionVerse offers AI-enhanced 3D visuals for a photorealistic styling experience

Tilting Point and Paramount have come together for a brand new crossover in FashionVerse, as things are about to get totally buggin' with the new Clueless content. Developer Brandible has added a new crossover event in the game that brings in all of the fashion from the popular '90s film, as you'll see designing outfits, props, and scenes inspired by the movie into the game for you to mess around with for a limited time. We have the finer details for you below as the content will be available for a few weeks.

FashionVerse x Clueless

Coming hot off the Mean Girls integration last month, this is the second Paramount Consumer Products collaboration, with more classic films and TV series such as Grease and Beverly Hills, 90210 set to join the fashion game later this year. During the Clueless integration, players can style the glamorous world of Cher, Dionne, and Tai as they navigate love, friendships, and high school. Players can style iconic locations throughout Bronson Alcott High School and beyond, such as Cher's fashion-centric home wardrobe, or rock a sporty look on the tennis court without becoming a "fashion victim" or "ensemble-y challenged." Players can collect props such as Dionne's oversized black and white hat, Tennis bandana, or Cher's feathered boa in various colors. To win exclusive 90s-inspired fashion items such as blazers, a pink handbag, Mary Janes shoes, and more, players will need to complete 12 in-game challenges. The integration ends two weeks, but any items unlocked before then will remain in the game.

Step into the shoes of a talented stylist in FashionVerse: Fashion Your Way. Create and style your own fashion to become a trendsetter. Dress your avatar in trendy outfits; design your dream closet with unique clothing; create your own designs and submit them to compete against other players in glamorous competitions; pick up challenges; and vote on different designs. Earn rewards for your fashion style and makeovers! FashionVerse: Fashion Your Way is an inclusive social styling game with AI-enhanced 3D visuals that create photorealistic results that allow you to create stunning looks and fashion in your own way, design backgrounds, shop for great virtual looks, and get recognized for your stylish makeovers with incredible in-game rewards!

