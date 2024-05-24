Posted in: Disney, FX, Hulu, Marvel Studios, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: always sunny, deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, rob mcelhenney, ryan reynolds

Always Sunny: McElhenney's Nightman Should Join Deadpool & Wolverine

"Always Sunny" star Rob McElhenney has a cameo in Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool & Wolverine, huh? We think it's clear who he should be playing...

It's been very cool watching how the personal and professional relationship between Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds ("Deadpool" film franchise) has grown over the years – from admirers of each other's work to co-owners of Wrexham AFC (and winning an Emmy for FX's Welcome to Wrexham) to being the foundation of one of the best public "birthday wars" that we've seen in some time. With that in mind, we're revisiting an idea that even McElhenney and Reynolds have discussed in the past – the idea of Reynolds appearing on McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring series (more on that below). Why? Because in the latest edition of the sports docuseries, Reynold confirmed that McElhenney was set for a role in his and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine – but "The Mouse" wouldn't let any other details be divulged.

As the scene plays out, we see the duo on the set for some very over-the-top spoiler-safe moments – though fans are beginning to piece together some theories (think along the lines of McElhenney's Game of Thrones appearance). If we're keeping this strictly in the land of "Always Sunny," the answer should be simple. Sure, Deadpool and Wolverine could go with "Birds of War" Mac, Black Duster Mac, or even "Master of the Occular Pat-Down" Mac. But if there was anyone who could best serve as Paddy's universal champion – someone who could be on a bit of a redemption arc after his defeat at the hands of "The Champion of the Sun" – of course, we're talking about "The Nightman" Mac. With cat-like reflexes and sweet martial arts skills, Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova wouldn't stand a chance.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Ryan Reynolds: It Needs to Happen

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview from October 2022, McElhenney and Reynolds answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds was asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discussed their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham up to that point, if there was a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures (there wasn't), and anything that Reynolds could share about what was only unofficially knownn as "Deadpool 3" at that time:

A month later, the folks over at FX Networks and the "Always Sunny" Instagram accounts shared a look at Reynolds visiting Paddy's (or the set… or a set… you know what we mean), which was a nice way to dump more fuel on our dumpster fires of random speculation.

Here's a look at the brief clip, but it was just enough to convince us that not only should Reynolds play Mac's (McElhenney) boyfriend, but he should also turn out to be Frank's (DeVito) illegitimate son:

