The Signal Releases New Reveal Trailer For Pre-Alpha

Check out the latest trailer for The Signal, as developers have released a Pre-Alpha for people to try out ahead of release.

Indie game developer and publisher Goose Byte has released an all-new reveal trailer for The Signal, as they highlight the game's new Pre-Alpha. The trailer isn't too long as they don't want to give away too much content while the game is still in development, but basically, you currently have a chance to try the game out starting now and running all the way until June 6. Enjoy the trailer above as we have more info on the game below, as we wait for the team to give us more info on when it might come to Early Access.

The Signal

Step into uncharted territory in The Signal and face a planet filled with wonder and peril. You've landed here to forge a new beginning for humanity, but in the process, discover that the planet you've landed on seems to be reacting to your every move and decision. Explore, survive, and expand your knowledge by using your creativity to craft infrastructure, equipment, and vehicles of your own designs.

Capsules – take your inventions on the go! Instantly deploy your stored inventions with a simple toss – equipment, structures, and even vehicles can be carried with you on your expedition

take your inventions on the go! Instantly deploy your stored inventions with a simple toss – equipment, structures, and even vehicles can be carried with you on your expedition Barrier Fragment – If a bear or other creature tries to attack you, you can deploy an energy fence that can contain them long enough for you to scan, interact, or run away from them!

If a bear or other creature tries to attack you, you can deploy an energy fence that can contain them long enough for you to scan, interact, or run away from them! Dead Explorer Mission – uncover what happened to the previous expedition to the planet… Voiced by Jeremiah Costello, who has worked on Game of Thrones (game), Dead Synchronicity, Pineview Drive, and Husk.

uncover what happened to the previous expedition to the planet… Voiced by Jeremiah Costello, who has worked on Game of Thrones (game), Dead Synchronicity, Pineview Drive, and Husk. New Vehicle Designs – new chassis, bikes, and even hover options are available.

new chassis, bikes, and even hover options are available. Landscape Scanner – use the ping scan system to help locate crucial resources and other points of interest and exploration.

use the ping scan system to help locate crucial resources and other points of interest and exploration. New Creature – uncover the latest fauna to reveal itself.

