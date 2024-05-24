Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty Releases Season 4 Trailer For Three Games

Check out the latest trailer for Call Of Duty as they promote Season Four across three different games at the same time for... synergy!

Article Summary Activision unveils Season 4 trailer for three COD titles featuring BlackCell content.

Season 4 introduces new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of content and unique rewards.

BlackCell Sector offers exclusive items, including the “Ailed Caress BlackCell” blueprint.

Special “Identity Theft” Finishing Move enables skin stealing from eliminated players.

Activision has released Season 4 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The focus this time around is on the new BlackCell content, which will be part of the season, as well as the Battle Pass for those who wish to go down that route. Enjoy the trailer and some of the info below from their latest blog, as everything drops on May 29.

Call Of Duty – BlackCell Season 4

Season 4's BlackCell content brings the infected to the fore with Operator Skins emanating wisps of ectoplasm from their gear and a green vapor spewing from their mask. Also discover the chemical agent in BlackCell Weapon Blueprints found throughout the Battle Pass. Upgrade to BlackCell for full access to the Season 4 Battle Pass along with 1,100 CP, 7 Tracer Weapon Blueprints, 12 animated Operator Skins, and 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation). The premium Battle Pass includes up to 1,400 COD Points within 100 Tiers of unlockable content from Battle Pass progress.

BlackCell Sector: Overview

Drop into the Battle Pass AO at an alternative starting location by accessing the exclusive BlackCell Sector. Unlock this Sector to immediately receive 1,100 COD Points, a 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token, the "Dupe" and "Copy" BlackCell Operators, and the following: Decimate your foes with the animated "Ailed Caress BlackCell" Holger 556 Weapon Blueprint with Cellular Corruption Tracers and the "Necrosis" Death Effect. The weapon comes equipped with the JAK Backsaw Kit Aftermarket Part granting a high-capacity drum magazine emitting clouds of green vapor and a double barrel for inflicting maximum damage.

Players who purchase BlackCell will also immediately unlock the new "Identity Theft" Finishing Move, made exclusively for the Dupe and Copy Operators. When activated, the Operator will steal and equip their target's Operator Skin. The effect remains active until you're eliminated.

Other BlackCell items are spread throughout the Season 4 Battle Pass. These include ten alternate BlackCell Operator Skins and six animated Weapon Blueprints.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!