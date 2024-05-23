Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Unveils New Editions

Outright Games will release physical copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, including a special edition.

Article Summary Outright Games announces physical editions of TMNT: Mutants Unleashed.

A feature-filled Collector's Edition available at $200, releasing Q4 2024.

Collector's Edition includes season pass, pizza van statue, and more.

Game presents 3D Brawler/Platformer action with solo and co-op modes.

Outright Games and Paramount Game Studios unveiled new physical editions of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, for those who want something extra out of the game. As you can see below, the game will have a Collector's Edition, which will basically be the end-all-be-all pack for TMNT fans who like this incarnation of the Turtles and everything about this particular universe. But its going to cost you as the edition will go for $200! This edition will come out with the main game sometime in Q4 2024.

The Collector's Edition

Paying homage to the iconic heroes in a half shell, fans will be able to get their hands on a radical artbook and an assortment of pin badges in both variants, with the Deluxe Edition also including 4 themed keychains and a unique Steelbook cover. The Collector's Edition arrives jam-packed with access to the season pass for more post-launch awesome content as well as exclusive collectibles, including an iconic pizza van statue, gnarly LED pizza sign and more, all inside an incredible Collector's Box!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

Capturing the playful teen spirit of the world's most cherished pizza-loving crime-fighters, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, the game brings their infectious humor and combat skills to this story-driven 3D Brawler/Platformer as they face off against all-new mutants. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, after finally being accepted into society and pursuing their dream of attending a regular high school, the Turtles' newfound happiness is abruptly interrupted by a new wave of mutants causing unrest across New York City. Players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique playstyle, as they traverse the sewers and city streets of New York. With an immersive world to explore both above and below ground, meet familiar faces as the ragtag heroes in a half shell gear up to delight fans at home with their chaotic capers. Players can get ready to order in a pizza and adventure solo or team up with a friend in two-player local co-op mode later this year.

