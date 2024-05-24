Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: amandla stenberg, disney, Lee Jun-jae, Star Wars: The Acolyte, The Acolyte

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg on "Frozen"/"Kill Bill" Pitch & More

Amandla Stenberg on how The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland pitched the "Star Wars" series in terms of "Frozen" & "Kill Bill" and much more.

The Acolyte offers a rarity in the Star Wars live-action universe in the Disney era, a chance to go beyond before the prequels era of the Skywalker Saga. Set at the end of the High Republic era, 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, a respective Jedi Master, Sol (Lee Jung-jae) is investigating a series of crimes that bring him into conflict with a former Padawan learner, Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and reveal sinister forces. Stenberg opened up on what little she can reveal about her character and the upcoming Disney+ series.

The Acolyte: Amandla Stenberg on Entering Uncharted Live-Action "Star Wars" Territory

When asked how creator Leslye Headland pitched The Acolyte, "The show was actually pitched to me in visual form. I had a meeting with Leslye and [Lucasfilm creative executive] Rayne Roberts," Stenberg told Empire. "We sat down for some brunch, and they opened up this iPad with concept art that had been conceptualized – with me in it. Even at that point, details were being held from me, so I was extrapolating what I could based off of the images. But I understood that it was an exploration of the light and dark parts of ourselves and the rules in the galaxy around how the Force can be used. Which was insane, to experience that.

As far as seeing her character coming to life in art, "It was so wild! That's something I don't think ever happens, ever. It was also my first taste of really understanding how Lucasfilm functions – it feels very familial. Obviously, it was a massive honour, and shock," Stenberg said. "But it made me understand that this is the way they work with people – opening up their world, and collaborating, and placing their trust in people in this really beautiful way. Leslye is that way too, super collaborative."

When it came to the details of the pitch, "Um… So I got Leslye's conceptual tagline that she's been sharing, which is that it was a mixture of 'Frozen' and 'Kill Bill.' Which immediately sucker-punched me because 'Kill Bill' is one of my favorite movies," Stenberg said. "Going into filming, Leslye held a screening for the entire cast and crew of 'Kill Bill.' And then I was told that it would be at the height of the High Republic era – which was so interesting to me because I feel like the further back you go in 'Star Wars' lore, the more fascinating it gets, and the more concepts people within Lucasfilm have started to dig into and explore. It creates a really rich, fascinating web."

For more including Stenberg's fandom for the prequels, martial arts training for the series, Carrie Anne-Moss, weapons, and more, you can check out the interview here. The Acolyte premieres on June 5th on Disney+.

