Sonic Dash Receives Character Customizations Courtesy Of Danimals

SEGA announced today that they have partnered with Danimals to give character customizations for the mobile title Sonic Dash. For a limited time, Sonic will appear on select Danimals smoothies and pouches packaging as part of the crossover, giving people the chance to download Sonic Dash by scanning a QR code on the back of Sonic-branded packs. By doing so, they will receive Bongo as a playable character after completing the tutorial level. What's more, the game will have special edition Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow skins that can be attained in-game by collecting all four birthday-themed items on the track. Which includes a Danimals smoothie pack that's been added to the game. We got a few quotes on the crossover below as you can play the game right now via the App Store or Google Play.

"Danimals is thrilled to team up with SEGA to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Danone Family and Wellness Brands. "Having Bongo as a playable character within Sonic Dash is a first for both Danimals and SEGA. We think Sonic and Bongo are the perfect pairing of friends – both are a little mischievous and both bring kids into a high energy world of unlimited possibilities. We are excited to be part of this milestone and to continue bringing kids nutritious and delicious snacks together with fun adventures."

"Danimals is a household name in the food and beverage industry, and a favorite among kids everywhere, so we're thrilled to partner up with them as part of Sonic's 30th anniversary celebration," said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Brand Officer for Sonic the Hedgehog & SVP of SEGA of America. "By integrating the packaging with Sonic Dash, we're able to offer Sonic fans an exciting new way to collect new characters in the game and experience Danimals unlike they ever have before — in the Sonic universe."