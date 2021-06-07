Dungeons & Dragons Unveils Two New Books Coming In 2021

Dungeons & Dragons have revealed that they will have two new books released in 2021, with more info on both coming at D&D Live 2021. The first entry will be their next adventure book as they're traveling to the feywild in The Wild Beyond The Witchight, set to be released on September 21st, 2021. The second will be Wizards of the Coast's third venture into having a crossover with Magic: The Gathering as the next sourcebook will be Strixhaven: Curriculum Of Chaos, set to be released on November 16th, 2021. We have the primary and special edition covers for Witchlight for you to check out here, as well as the official artwork (but not the final book cover) for Strixhaven down at the bottom.

As to what kind of content you'll be getting in both, well… Dungeons & Dragons decided to leave that as a mystery for now. Despite the fact that both books were leaked over the weekend on Amazon, neither one of them has any information on either book beyond the title. In fact, they direct people to watch D&D Live 2021 in July to get more information. Which is an interesting circumstance as usually leaks like this have a bunch of info, but this time around WotC has outplayed Amazon's failure to keep a secret with them and instead turned it into an advertisement for their upcoming event. Which, let's be honest, is kind of brilliant.

Doesn't take a lot of guesswork for us to figure out, however, that in the first book we're going to the feywild and will be dealing with all sorts of mythical creatures and situations that some people never come back from once they see it. Meanwhile, the second book is obviously going to play on the recent additions to MTG and give players who enjoy playing as one of the schools of magic in that set a chance to roleplay it out in Ravnica and beyond. But it looks like we'll be waiting another six weeks for info as D&D Live 2021 will take place on July 16th-17th on Twitch and YouTube in partnership with G4.