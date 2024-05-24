Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman Flies On Into McFarlane Toys with New DC Multiverse Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys is back with some new figures including a new beefy Superman

It is time for Truth, Justice, and the American Way, as McFarlane Toys is back with a brand new Superman figure. Labeled as the "Our Worlds at War" Superman, this new figure will be a part of the DC Multiverse Digital line, w which comes with its own digital companion code. This beefy version of the Man of Steel has been seen before for the DC Collector's line, but this new release gives him a new black, red, and blue deco. He will also feature an extra pair of hands and an eagle companion because every Kal-El needs a pet eagle. McFarlane is getting a little closer to an actual comic book-accurate Superman figure; we just need to do something about these head sculpts. For fans who need another Man of Steel figure, then look no future as pre-orders are live for $24.99. Fans can find Our Worlds at War Supes on McFarlane Toys Store with a July 2024 release.

Superman (Our Worlds at War) DC Multiverse

"The Man of Steel is not impervious to harm. He is weakened and will eventually die if exposed to Kryptonite, radioactive remnants of his old homeworld. He has no defense against magic and his mind will succumb to sufficient psionic assault, but his real vulnerability is his dependence on yellow solar radiation. Deprived of it, he becomes a mere mortal."

Includes McFARLANE TOYS DIGITAL COLLECTIBLE.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes bald eagle and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS phygital figures.

