New Action-Adventure RPG Game Alkahest Announced

Indie developer Push On has a new game in the works, as they revealed an action-adventure RPG going by the name of Alkahest.

Article Summary Indie developer Push On announces the action RPG Alkahest with strategic combat.

Explore the politically tense kingdom of Kadanor in semi open-world adventure.

Engage in dynamic combat using the environment, alchemy, and a range of weapons.

Experience a richly interactive game world, inspired by classic genre titles.

Indie game developer Push On has announced an all-new video game, as they're making an action-adventure RPG called Alkahest. The trailer for this game already looks impressive, as you'll have to fight off enemies with a combination of weapons and strategy, using everything around you as best you can to even the odds. And you will need to find ways to take advantage in fights as it looks like you'll be a one-man army in first-person combat. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will eventually come out on PC and consoles, but we don't have a release window yet.

Alkahest

When the sun rises over the kingdom of Kadanor, it casts long shadows. Explore a world mired in feodal turmoil, where the balance of power between the three major houses is fragile. As the youngest son of a petty lord, you're no hero. And to become someone, you'll have to prove your worth through sweat and blood. Investigating unusual goblin raids on the county border may be the chance you've been waiting for. Explore castles, forests, villages and other realistic settings, while meeting its residents and making interesting decisions on your journey.

Build your combo and execute it against enemies. Drop a tree on their head, kick them off a cliff, set them on fire. In Alkahest, fast-paced close combat within a richly interactive environment takes center stage. Unlike games where stealth is the 'right' way to play, we encourage a balanced approach. Players can opt for stealth, scouting the area for an effective strategy, or boldly confront enemies head-on. Enemies adapt dynamically; if overwhelmed, they may flee, regroup, and set up ambushes, keeping gameplay challenging and engaging. Use all advantages – alchemical potions, daggers, relics, and more! Even a rope can become a deadly weapon in skillful hands.

Instead of magic, Alkahest will feature alchemy, a complex and important game system. Follow a recipe or mix gathered ingredients at your own discretion. Use the substance as a throwable, a weapon oil, plant it into an NPC's pocket or even drink it yourself. In each scenario, outcomes can be unpredictable. Sticky death or heady encouragement – what are you brewing next? We are players ourselves and believe in quality over quantity. So a big no to a bloated map and dull filler quests. We strive to create a highly interactive and believable world with semi open-world locations, packed with secrets and adventure. With branching gameplay options, inspired by Dishonored, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and other genre-defining games.

