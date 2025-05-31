Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games | Tagged: Life Below, Megapop

New Aquatic City Builder Life Below Announced For 2026

If you feel like having a city builder that is complete under the sea, you'll enjoy Aquitic City, which is slated for release next year

Article Summary Life Below is an underwater city builder set for release in 2026 by Megapop and Kasedo Games.

Restore dying coral reefs, repopulate the ocean, and manage underwater ecosystems for diverse marine life.

Gameplay blends realistic marine biology with fantasy in campaign and freeplay modes, guided by story and science.

Attract over 40 species, craft vibrant habitats, and protect your aquatic colony from threats to ensure survival.

Developer Megapop and publisher Kasedo Games revealed their latest game in the works, as we're getting an underwater city builder called Life Below. The game offers a twist on the genre, as you go underwater to help the creatures of the sea revive an ecosystem on the verge of collapse. Can you help repopulate the area, get rid of trash, and bring life back to an area that was considered dead? You can check out the announcement trailer here along with info on the game, as the team are aiming for a 2026 release.

Life Below

The ocean is dying. Coral reefs are vanishing and ecosystems are breaking down. By the power of the mysterious reef heart you must restore balance, using the ocean floor itself as the foundation to build vibrant havens for sealife. Craft lures to entice different species to your reef and use their natural abilities to overcome underwater hazards. Experience Thalassa's journey in campaign mode, then undergo new challenges in freeplay.

Advised by marine biologists and shaped with authentic underwater audio, Life Below introduces realism into its world of fantasy. Gameplay reflects natural rhythms and interactions, bringing the ocean floor to life with motion, color, and possibility. In a twist on the city-building genre, resurrect entire ecosystems by strategically crafting and managing vibrant coral reefs to restore life to the deep. This will take a combination of energy-channeling coral, resource generating seashells, and much more to ensure the ocean's floor not only survives, but truly thrives.

Experience a charming campaign over a series of hand crafted animations, guided by a heartfelt story written by award-winning video games writer Rhianna Pratchett. Appointed by Gaia, Thalassa must restore life to the reef. Become the ocean guardian, revive long-gone habitats, overcome oceanic instability and increase biodiversity. With the perfect environment formed, you can lure over 40 different wildlife species from coral crabs and monkfish to distinctive hammerhead sharks. Admire your new school of fish close-up or watch over your entire colony, using a powerful new camera system. Under the reef heart's watchful gaze, create and nurture your own sub-aquatic haven. However, housing them is only the start. To keep the underwater ecosystem thriving, you must cater to their needs and protect them from external threats.

