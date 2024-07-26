Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Date Everything, Sassy Chap Games

New Chaotic Dating Simulator Date Everything! Announced

Team17 revealed a brand new dating simulator title this morning as you can date anything you wish in the game Date Everything!

Developer Sassy Chap Games and publisher Team17 announced a brand new dating sim this week called Date Everything! The game is a bit of a chaotic sandbox dating simulator where you don't even need to leave the house, as you'll find "love" in the comfort of your own home. The game features 100 fully voice-acted datable characters in which you can be romantic with your bed, a piano, the washer and dryer, the smoke alarm, the kitchen sink, and more. The game is literally a parody of dating sims, but it plays out like others do, where you'll play the field to find love. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for a release date to be announced.

Date Everything!

Date Everything! whisks players off into a world where everyday objects transform into romantic possibilities. From the refrigerator to the vacuum cleaner, the laundry basket to even the air itself, no object or concept is off limits for love. Players will don "Dateviator" glasses and start chatting up objects around their home to find out who's who and see what magic they can make. Each dateable object has three different relationship resolutions (Love, Friend, or Hate), leading to an endless panoply of playthroughs! With a critical path tying it all together and options for a wide array of player preferences and tastes, this game has something for everyone.

100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.

Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

11,000+ hand-drawn images, 1.2 million words, and 70,000 voice lines.

A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers), Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more!

