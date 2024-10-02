Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Ephemera Games, Kernel Hearts

New Co-Op Multiplayer Roguelike Kernel Hearts Announced

Whitethorn Games have revealed their latest title on the way, as we got a good look at Kernel Hearts without any word on when it will be out

Article Summary Whitethorn Games and Ephemera Games announce co-op anime-style roguelike Kernel Hearts for PC via Steam.

Play as magic androids in M.A.H.O.U Unit to save the world and climb the mythical Tower of Babel.

Gain skills, customize playstyle, and transform to defeat powerful foes and boss guardians.

Team up with friends, build bonds with allies, and tackle enemies together in this dynamic hack-'n-slash RPG.

Indie game developer Ephemera Games and publisher Whitethorn Games have announced their latest game, Kernel Hearts. This one is a bit of a mesh of genres, as they have mixed hack-'n-slash, role-playing, and roguelike elements into an anime-style co-op title. It also feels very Sailor Moon-influenced as you'll make a team of magic women who slay evil creatures and try to save a world that's practically drowning in ashes. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the team is going to release the game on PC via Steam at some point. (No release window was given.)

Kernel Hearts

As a member of M.A.H.O.U Unit — an elite fighting force of super-powered android magical girls — you and up to three allies are tasked with one thing: destroy a god to save the world from the brink of extinction. Starting from the base of the mythical Tower of Babel, you'll fight your way through an array of powerful enemies from all sides, as you climb each level, gaining crucial skills and magical powers to help you surmount its pinnacle — and the new threats each floor brings with it. Defeat is no excuse; only the most resolute soldiers will reach the heavenly heights in order to dethrone their god — are you up for the task?

Ascend to the Ultimate Being of Destruction: In every run, hunt for temporary skills that enhance your attacks, spells, and movement, empowering you to unleash devastating strikes and combos. Use these abilities to conquer the relentless enemies on each floor and exterminate the fearsome boss guardians that rule each domain.

The End is Just the Beginning: Facing enemies of biblical proportions requires persistence and grit, but a sudden demise isn't the end. After each run, your unit returns to the lab, where you can use the rewards from previous missions to unlock and equip up to 256KB of skill chips. Customize your unit with these chips to match your unique playstyle.

Magical Transformations: The curse of the Tower is ever-present, and spending too much time in one area draws out even more powerful enemies. Harness the Tower's energy to dispel the curses, briefly transform into your ultimate magical form and unleash annihilating attacks on any foes standing in your way.

Squad Up: Play alone or with up to three friends, honing and synergizing your skills to become the ultimate fighting force to get you to the top.

Friends in High Places: Each celestial domain hosts unique allies to help you on your journey. Befriend them to deepen your bond and maybe find love along the way!

