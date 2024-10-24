Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: From Chaos, Liegecraft

New Game Studio From Chaos Reveals Debut Title Liegecraft

A brand new video game studio called Chaos Reveals has revealed their latest game on the way, as they revealed Liegecraft today

Article Summary Chaos Reveals' debut game Liegecraft set to blend turn-based 4X and real-time RPG in 2025.

Enter a medieval world with character-focused storytelling and strategic kingdom building.

Manage vassals, quash rebellions, and form alliances to solidify your reign.

Forge unique stories through quests, leveling up characters with evolving relationships.

New indie game studio From Chaos, made up of former CD Projekt Red and Paradox Interactive developers, has revealed their debut game titled Liegecraft. The team has made a kingdom-building game that takes turn-based 4X mechanics and melded them with real-time RPG gameplay to create an interesting experience where you will court a kingdom, host festivals, attend feats and tournaments, check on the people, expand your land, and more. Every individual has their own story happening with different motives, so it will be up to you to help the loyalists and plot against those who descend. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game won't be out until 2025.

Liegecraft

Liegecraft is a unique 4X strategy that will take you to a gritty medieval world, offering character-focused and emergent storytelling of RPGs wrapped in an addictive 'one-more-turn' experience. Wield your vassals as your right hand: conquer lands and bestow wealth, promote the loyal, and banish the disobedient. Rally your lords for epic battles, or send them on daring quests. Seize legendary treasures and prove your dominance through cunning or might. Shape the traits of your nobles, balance their needs, and align them with your strategic goals. Saddle up and ride through royal forests, plot secret alliances with foreign rulers during hunts, host lavish feasts in grand castles, imprison traitors, and much more as you solidify your reign.

Carefully choose your vassals who follow you in return for titles, lands, and the promise of power. Control their every move on the map, appoint them roles in the court, and assign them duties that will suit their personalities best. Vassals are quarrelsome beasts, in return for your generosity you will likely be rewarded with civil wars, neighborly squabbles and other various situations generated by their peculiar personalities. Fierce but greedy knight or a diligent wealthy nobleman? Each King and vassal has a unique personality and traits that affects available interactions, choices and playstyle. Complete quests and create a unique story for each of these characters, gather experience, and level them up to improve their skills and traits. Every character has a relationship with every other character they have ever met. Good relations will make diplomacy easy, whereas bad relations will cause all manner of chaos.

