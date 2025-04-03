Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Oddshot Games, Strikers Club

New Indie Football Title Strikers Club Has Been Announced

Football fans looking for a different kind of experience can check out Strikers Club, annoucned for Steam coming sometime this year

Article Summary Experience fast-paced, skill-driven gameplay in Strikers Club, the new physics-forward football game.

Create or join clubs, compete in multiplayer matches, and aim for football glory with your team.

Explore realistic match rules, from corner kicks to fouls, in both competitive and custom games.

Customize your player and club, track stats, and become a top contender in Strikers Club.

Indie game developer and publisher Oddshot Games has unveiled its newest sports title, Strikers Club, which football fans will be getting sometime this year. The team announced that this will be a sport-focused title, straying away from the management sim properties a lot of football-based titles have been incorporating or turning into lately. It will give players a good gameplay experience as they battle it out on the field. We have more details here and a short trailer above as we wait for them to give the game a release date.

Strikers Club

Following the path of their previous title Slapshot: Rebound, Strikers Club continues the trend of bringing real-life sports to the virtual world. Differentiating itself from arcade sports games, the physics-forward gameplay puts players in total control of their actions, delivering a fast-paced, skill-driven experience that rewards precision and timing. You can't get away with button-mashing in Strikers Club. With a focus on skilled gameplay, every second and every move counts. Dribble the ball to move around the field, maintain control over your direction and speed, outplay opponents and set up shots, or pass to your teammates to run a play.

When kicking, use your camera to aim your shot, and utilize skill moves to dodge around other players with flair. If fighting for your life up and down the field isn't for you, you can try goalie mode, unlocking specific goalie mechanics when you're in position to defend your goal. Keyboard and controller compatible! A football game wouldn't be complete without clubs! Start your own club or join someone else's and proudly display your affiliation. Captains can customize their club by picking team colors and a name, with future plans for club vs club matches. Drill your skills and perfect your ball mastery to solidify your legacy in the game by making your club the best in the game.

Realistic Football Match Flow – In-game matches follow the same structure as real life. Game rules include throw-ins, corner kicks, penalties, offside, fouls, and everything else you would expect from a football match.

Competitive Multiplayer Matches – Playing with real people, against real people, success depends on your skills and expertise. Master skill moves and collaborate with your teammates on your game plan.

Custom Games – Take a break from competitive matches and step into the world of custom games. Challenge a rival to a serious 1v1 in a smaller caged field, or emulate real life in 11v11.

Form A Club – Build an undeniable identity that sets your club apart, with personalization options ranging from colors to your logo. More functionalities are planned, like representing your club in custom matches.

Check Out Your Player Profile – Review your match history and get the numbers on your career stats like win rate, goals, assists, and more.

Player Customization – Show your style and pick a fit that makes you say GOALS! Customizations include jerseys, shorts, gloves, shoes, accessories, and more.

