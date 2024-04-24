Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Floor Is...What!?, Midwest Games, Pyramid Lake Games

New Party Game Floor Is…What!? Announced For Q4 2024

There's a brand new party game on the way with several insane mini-games to keep you busy in Floor Is... What?! Arriving later this year.

Article Summary Indie game Floor Is...What?! launches in Q4 2024 with zany minigames.

Customize characters and tackle 50+ unpredictable challenges in multiplayer.

Engage in wild matches: 3v1, 2v2, or free-for-all with easy-to-learn controls.

Create your avatar using 200+ parts and compete for mystery toy boxes.

Indie game developer Pyramid Lake Games and publisher Midwest Games announced their latest party game coming later this year, Floor Is…What!? This all-new title will have you playing a series of minigames against each other, where the floor will change into something new and become a different challenge for you to compete in. The game lets you customize your own character, but it isn't too clear whether you'll have to buy add-ons and new options, so we'll table that for now. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be released sometime in Q4 2024.

Floor Is… What!?

Get ready for an epic competition where only the best of the best (or perhaps the most ruthless) will survive! Invoke unrelenting carnage across more than 50 minigames designed to test contestants' patience, coordination, and, of course, friendships – mwahaha! Competitors ready those reflexes to go head-to-(bobble) head in a wide array of chaotic four-player challenges in both online and local multiplayer. Say goodbye to Grandma as you push her into a deadly lava pit from your dungeon perch – haha, nerd! Better luck next time to your roommate who got toasted by a falling bomb on the "relaxing" sandy beach. Put to rest that sibling rivalry as you best each opponent with snowballs to the face on the slippery ski slopes. In Floor is…What!? you don't need to be ashamed of how good mayhem feels.

Everyone's welcome: simple controls, adjustable difficulty modes, and CPUs accommodate all skill levels. Test diabolical strategies in practice modes before hopping into competitive three vs. one, two vs. two, or total free-for-all matches. Don't forget to submit your craziest character name for our fast-talking announcer to call out during the match! Enter the arena as a mischievous bobblehead made from more than 200 different collectible components. Create hilarious characters with bear, duck, and dinosaur heads with matching or mismatching bodies. Add some serious style with funky hairstyles, facial hair, flashy accessories, and fun voice lines to torment and taunt the competition. Rank up to unlock mystery toy boxes, collect new pieces, and assemble more entertaining contenders.

