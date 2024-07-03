Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Linkito, Playdigious Originals

New Puzzle Game Linkito Announced For Release In Late July

Playdigious Originals confirmed their new puzzle title Linkito will be coming out on PC via Steam in just a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Linkito, the logic puzzle game, releases on Steam July 23, 2024.

Master 80+ puzzles and intricate mechanics as an Albatross engineer.

Create and share custom puzzles with the community using 100+ elements.

Explore additional integrations with Twitch streams, Arduino, and OSC.

Indie game developer Kalinarm, with publishers Playdigious Originals and Kimeria Games, have confirmed the release date for Linkito. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a challenging puzzle title in which you'll have to remain calm and attempot to solve various puzzles to deactivate various explosive devices. What's more, you also have the option to create your own puzzles and share them with the community. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game arrives on July 23, 2024.

Linkito

Enrol as an engineer in Albatross Technologies and discover its secrets! Use your logic to climb the corporate ladder and your insight to infiltrate the machine. Counteract Albatross' plans one puzzle at a time. Linkito is a logic puzzle game all about connexions. Will you be able to master the flow and route information through the systems as you progress through 80+ brainteasers? Feel the spark as you tackle electrical elements to build machines, defuse bombs, control robots, and many more mechanics. Challenge fellow players by building your most intricate puzzles in the level editor, or try other players' creations!

Use the level editor's 100+ elements to challenge fellow engineers with your very own puzzles or test your logic skills with the community's complex inventions. Go beyond classic-level design with your own campaigns, narratives, or interactive sandbox creations! Create bridges between Linkito and reality with a variety of integrations. Whether you enjoy trying custom controllers or building your own gadgets, design interactive experiences using Arduino or OSC protocols and connect them to the game! If you're the kind of person who thinks that several brains are better than one, why not try the special Twitch campaign with your viewers, friends, or puzzle-loving colleagues?

Use your logic in many challenging puzzles exploring various connection-based mechanics.

Tinker with, connect, arrange, flick, or even push 100+ different types of physical blocks.

Uncover the truth about Albatross Technologies in an original 50s dystopian setting.

Progress through an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master engineering journey.

Crank up your creativity and create your own logic puzzles with the level editor.

Play community-created levels in one click.

Link with reality through Twitch, Arduino, and OSC integrations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!