New Tabletop Card Game Vegetable Stock Released

Play the big money game with your produce, but don't crash the market, as Arcane Wonders has release their latest card game, Vegetable Stock

Tabletop publisher Arcane Wonders has revealed their latest card game, Vegetable Stock, which was released this week both online and for select retailers. You may recognize this game as it was previously released under the title Small Farmer, only this one has been given new art and upgrades for a different kind of experience. Essentially, you'll play the stock market with veggies, raising and lowering the price of different produce, while also trying not to crash the market in the process. We have more info below as the game is currently selling for $15.

Vegetable Stock

Vegetable Stock is a card game about vegetable economics that now features all-new artwork and is part of the Dice Tower Essentials line. Each card has three vegetable icons on it, with vegetables coming in five types. Players take turns choosing one of the cards and placing it in their harvest pile face down. The price of the vegetable(s) on the card not chosen goes up — but if the price goes too high, it crashes, although it can rise again next round. After six rounds, determine your score by multiplying the number of each vegetable you have harvested by the final price of that vegetable. Once everyone has taken one card, there will be one card remaining, which will determine which vegetables increase in value.

If it reaches the top level and needs to move again, move it all the way to the bottom level instead. (The market crashed! Sorry about that!) After six rounds, determine your score by multiplying the number of each vegetable you have harvested by the final price of that vegetable. The player with the highest score wins! A cute and easy-to-grasp family game that takes only 15 minutes to play, Vegetable Stock is a simple yet engaging way to get your loved ones invested in family game night.

