Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Moose Games, Pickleball Blast

New Tabletop Game Pickleball Blast Now Available For Retail

Tabletop game maker Moose Games have a new board game on the market as they released Pickleball Blast for retail this week.

Article Summary New tabletop sensation Pickleball Blast by Moose Games hits retail shelves.

Two-player game bringing the pickleball craze from the court to your table.

Compete to smack a wiggly pickle and flip your opponent’s Pickle Jars lids.

Includes all you need for the Pickleball Blast face-off, perfect for ages 8+.

Moose Games has launched a new tabletop game, picking up on the latest outdoor sports craze, as Pickleball Blast is now available. In a simplified version with different objectives, two players will face off, trying to get the pickle into one of their opponent's jars. It's super simple and highly competitive for people who love challenging themselves to a game of skill at a smaller level, and it can pretty much go anywhere if you're looking for a travel game to enjoy. The game is available now for $20, as we have more info about it here.

Pickleball Blast

The hottest paddle sport around has been brought from the court to the tabletop with Pickleball Blast – The Pickle Smackdown Game! (for VERY competitive people). It's fast, fun, and frantic! Smash the wildly wiggling Pickle with your Pickleball Paddle in this fast-paced face-to-face battle. Aim for your opponent's Pickle Jars, but watch out! The uniquely weighted Pickle Skewer means that every hit can be spiked back at YOU. The first player to flip over two of the three Pickle Lids scores! Pickleball Blast can be set up on any table. The game includes the Board/Court, two button-controlled Paddles, one Net, and Pickle plus six Pickle Jars. Players can track their score on the Score Slider on the side of the Pickle Board. The first player to score 4 points wins! "Relish the moment" with this action-packed game full of fun and laughs for two people aged 8+.

The hottest paddle sport around has been brought from the court to the tabletop with Pickleball Blast!

Smash the wiggling pickle with your Pickleball Paddle in this fast-paced face-to-face battle.

The first player to flip over two of the three Pickle Lids on your opponent's side scores!

Use button-controlled Paddles to hit the Pickle back and forth over the net!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!