New World: Aeternum Launched Open Beta For The Weekend

Amazon Games have launched a new Open Beta for New World: Aeternum this weekend, giving you three days to try the game out

Amazon Games has launched a brand new Open Beta for New World: Aeternum today, giving you an opportunity to try the game out ahead of its October launch. Players will be able to experience a number of new things with this game, including the ability to have mounts, fight in 3v3 arenas, make their own special archetype, and more. We have details about the beta below and a new trailer above, as it will be active until September 16.

New World: Aeternum – Open Beta

This Open Beta test will give players a taste of New World: Aeternum before the full game launches on October 15, as participants are granted access to the opening experience and questline through level 30. While venturing into the vast and supernatural world of Aeternum, players will unlock mounts, arenas, and some expeditions. Download the New World: Aeternum Open Beta on your preferred platform before it ends on September 16 to gain access. To help you get started, here are a few must-see features worth exploring:

Archetypes : Try out the brand-new player archetypes! Select one of seven pre-set archetypes – Soldier, Destroyer, Ranger, Musketeer, Occultist, Mystic, or Swordbearer – to match your preferred playstyle

: Try out the brand-new player archetypes! Select one of seven pre-set archetypes – Soldier, Destroyer, Ranger, Musketeer, Occultist, Mystic, or Swordbearer – to match your preferred playstyle Mounts: Unlock the mount questline at level 20 to acquire your steed and traverse Aternum with speed and style

Unlock the mount questline at level 20 to acquire your steed and traverse Aternum with speed and style 3v3 Arenas: Starting at level 20, team up with friends or other players to battle it out in an arena for daily rewards, placement on the leaderboards, and bragging rights

Starting at level 20, team up with friends or other players to battle it out in an arena for daily rewards, placement on the leaderboards, and bragging rights Expeditions: Take on the island of Aeternum in expeditions where you'll fend off mobs and fight bosses for loot, starting with the Amrine Expedition (hint hint – for an extra challenge – try out Starstone)

Take on the island of Aeternum in expeditions where you'll fend off mobs and fight bosses for loot, starting with the Amrine Expedition (hint hint – for an extra challenge – try out Starstone) Influence Races (open world): Find a faction and team up to for a land grab, battling it out against others to determine who gets to fight the current owners for the territory

