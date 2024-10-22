Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Releases New Halloween Content

New World: Aeternum has launched its first seasonal content drop, as they celebrate Halloween in the game with the Nightveil Hallow

Amazon Games have not even had New World: Aeternum out for a month yet, and the game already has its first season content with a new Halloween update. The content is called Nightveil Hallow, and it comes with a lot of what you might expect, including costumes, cosmetics, special quests, and more. All of which will be in the game for the next couple of weeks. We have the rundown from the developers below, which you can read more about in their latest blog.

New World: Aeternum – Nightveil Hallow

Shapes in the mist! Shrieks in the night! The demon Baalphazu, Marquis of Terror, and his horde of ghoulish Pumpkinites are spreading a living nightmare across Aeternum. Aid Salvatore the Mad in his quest to banish these foul terrors and collect a bounty of Nightveil Hallow rewards. From October 22 to November 5, celebrate the spooky season like no other with the Nightveil Hollow event. The demon Baalphazu, Marquis of Terror, and his horde of ghoulish Pumpkinites are spreading a living nightmare across Aeternum. Players can take part in the Nightveil Hollow event with:

Costumes – Players can transform into some of their favorite characters, like Captain Thorpe, to celebrate the spooky season. Costumes can be obtained for the duration of the event from town centerpieces and Baalphazu.

Players can transform into some of their favorite characters, like Captain Thorpe, to celebrate the spooky season. Costumes can be obtained for the duration of the event from town centerpieces and Baalphazu. Trick-or-Treat – Search each town for hidden Treat Baskets, which have a chance to contain Baalphazu armor pieces, Nightveil Tokens, and a unique item—candy. Visit multiple Treat Baskets to discover what surprises linger behind every bite.

Search each town for hidden Treat Baskets, which have a chance to contain Baalphazu armor pieces, Nightveil Tokens, and a unique item—candy. Visit multiple Treat Baskets to discover what surprises linger behind every bite. Baalphazu – The Level 66 world boss is back with a vengeance. Players can join large groups of Adventurers to defeat Baalphazu for armor pieces, costumes, and Ichor. Ichor can also be brought to Salvatore the Mad to receive Nightveil Hallow Cache, which contains multiple Nightveil Tokens and more.

