Charcadet, Armarouge, & Ceruledge Arrive In Pokémon GO

Charcadet, Armarouge, & Ceruledge arrive in Pokémon GO in celebration of the new animated series Pokémon Horizons debuting March 7th.

Article Summary Charcadet debuts in Pokémon GO, evolvable into Armarouge or Ceruledge.

Celebrate Pokémon Horizons with event from Mar 5 - 11, featuring special spawns.

Earn 2× XP for hatching, enjoy Pikachu in Cap's Hat and Team GO Rocket battles.

Complete Field Research for chances to catch new and shiny Pokémon varieties.

Niantic has announced a new Pokémon GO event tying into the release of the new animated series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series. The series will debut for United States viewers on Netflix on Thursday, March 7th.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 11, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Charcadet will make its debut. It can evolve into either Armarouge or Ceruledge based on the following circumstances: You can evolve Charcadet by battling Pokémon while Charcadet is your buddy. It can evolve into Armarouge after you defeat 30 Psychic-types, or it can evolve into Ceruledge after you defeat 30 Ghost-types. You do not have to defeat these Pokémon with Charcadet.

Charcadet will make its debut. It can evolve into either Armarouge or Ceruledge based on the following circumstances: New Costumed Pokémon: Pikachu wearing Cap's Hat (can be Shiny). It will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle: Trainer Battles: 90 power and decreases Defense by one stage Gyms and raids: 90 power

Pikachu wearing Cap's Hat (can be Shiny). It will know the Charged Attack Volt Tackle: Wild Spawns: Scyther (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Pawmi. Rare spawns will include Pikachu with Cap's Hat (can be Shiny), Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny), and Beldum (can be Shiny).

Scyther (can be Shiny), Nosepass (can be Shiny), Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Pawmi. Rare spawns will include Pikachu with Cap's Hat (can be Shiny), Alolan Grimer (can be Shiny), and Beldum (can be Shiny). 2KM Eggs: Charcadet will hatch from 2KM, 5KM, and 10KM Eggs. It will appear in those Eggs along with the normal Egg pool.

Charcadet will hatch from 2KM, 5KM, and 10KM Eggs. It will appear in those Eggs along with the normal Egg pool. Raids: Tier One: Pikachu with Cap's Hat, Rhyhorn, and Rockruff. All can be Shiny. Tier Three: Chansey (can be Shiny), Noctowl, and Metagross.

Event bonus: 2× XP for hatching Team GO Rocket balloons will appear more frequently. GO Snapshot Photobombs. Niantic clarifies: "Smile! You might have a surprise encounter with characters and Pokémon seen in Pokémon Horizons: The Series when you take a snapshot during the event!" PokéStop Showcases

Field Research: These tasks will feature encounters with the following Pokémon: Pikachu wearing Cap's Hat (can be Shiny), Skarmory (can be Shiny), Rockruff (can be Shiny), Golduck, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

