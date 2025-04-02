Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cascade Interactive, Matt Jones, Mavrix, Red Bull

Red Bull Athlete Matt Jones Announces MTB Game Mavrix

There's a new mountain bike sports title on the way being made with the help of Red Bull athlete Matt Jones, simply called Mavrix

Developer Third Kind Games and publisher Cascade Interactive announced they are working with Red Bull athlete Matt Jones to release a new MTB game called Mavrix. The game will present players with the best experience you can have for a mountain bike title, as you'll traverse across diverse terrain, from downhill tracks and slopestyle lines to vast landscapes. With a unique control system that allows you to do tricks and other tough challenges as if you're actually biking. You can check out the short trailer here anmd the info below, as the game will be released sometime this Summer for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Mavrix

The ultimate MTB World. Built by riders, for riders. Huge mountains, features and real-world athletes. Master Mavrix's dual stick controls to pull huge tricks with your friends or race through the global rankings. Nail challenges and secure sponsorship deals with real-world brands. Are you ready? Pure creativity. Spanning 100 square kilometres of Downhill race tracks, huge slopestyle lines and multiple bike parks! Get ready to race or bring your style and creativity to define your own lines.

Ride Together: Ride with your buddies, discover hidden challenges and drop in together to hit huge jumps. Join the train!

Ride with your buddies, discover hidden challenges and drop in together to hit huge jumps. Join the train! Global Rankings: Want to be the best? The rankings don't lie. Race hard to unlock rare items and compete for real world prizes.

Authentic Physics & Control: Using dual stick controls, left and right brake levers and independent suspension. Our physics engine connects you with the bike to balance grip, stomp tricks and ride in your own unique way.

Sponsorship System: Put the life of a professional rider in your hands. Sign and collect contracts to manage your own MTB career.

Real World Brands: Customisation is key. Unlock bikes, clothes and components from real MTB brands to create your dream set-up.

