ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition Has Launched Today

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition brings the PC game and several expansions to mobile devices, as you can get it for iOS and Android

Article Summary Experience ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition, now available on iOS and Android as a free PC adaptation.

Explore ARK Island, Scorched Earth, and Aberration maps with thrilling survival challenges.

Tame and train over 150 dinosaurs, engage in multiplayer tribe dynamics, craft, and build.

Get expansive worlds and meet exotic creatures; additional expansions through the end of 2025.

Grove Street Games and publisher Snail Games, in partnership with Studio Wildcard, have launched ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition for iOS and Android today. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a new free adaptation of ARK featuring the full-scale ARK: Survival Evolved for PC, along with all the ARK Expansion Packs. We have more details about all of it below, as you can download the basic game for free, with everything else costing you money to own.

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition features gigantic worlds to explore, taming and training of over 150 dinosaurs and primeval creatures, multiplayer tribe dynamics, and, of course, crafting and building – all while setting a new standard for graphical and feature expectations on mobile devices. The App launched today with the original ARK Island Map, Scorched Earth and Aberration expansion maps. All additional expansions will be available by the end of 2025.

ARK Island : In this free experience, ARK players are stranded naked, freezing, and starving on a mysterious island, where they must hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops, and build shelters to survive. They use skill and cunning to kill, tame, breed, and ride the dinosaurs and primeval creatures living in the ARK. From primordial island jungles progressing to the futuristic tek-chambers of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer either online or single-player.

Scorched Earth Expansion Pack : This entirely new land is composed of six unique, desert-themed biomes – dunes, high desert, mountains, canyons, badlands, and oases – each with its own aesthetic and ecosystem. Use skills honed on ARK's faraway Island to kill, tame, breed, and ride the fantastical new creatures that have evolved to survive the Desert's ultra harsh conditions, including… DRAGONS! Travel back and forth between the Island and the Desert to team up with hundreds of players across both worlds or play in single player mode.

Aberration Expansion Pack : Waking up on 'Aberration', a derelict, malfunctioning ARK with an elaborate underground biome system, survivors face exotic new challenges unlike anything before: extreme radioactive sunlight and environmental hazards, ziplines, wingsuits, climbing gear, cave dwellings, charge-batteries, and far more, along with a stable of extraordinary new creatures await within the mysterious depths. But beware the 'Nameless': unrelenting, Element-infused humanoids which have evolved into vicious light-hating monstrosities! On Aberration, survivors will uncover the ultimate secrets of the ARKs, and discover what the future holds in store for those strong and clever enough to survive!

