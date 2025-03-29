Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert

Black Desert For PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Has a Launch Date

Black Desert fans who own the game on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be getting an upgrade, as the native version arrives in June

Article Summary Black Desert launches natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S by June 26, 2025.

New version offers enhanced graphics, audio, and features for PS5, XSX|S.

Current players upgrade free, but need a fresh download for new version.

Support ends for older consoles, focusing on next-gen enhancements.

Pearl Abyss has announced the official release date for Black Desert natively on current generation consoles, as the title will arrive in late June. If you're not already aware, the current version used by PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is the one the company created for the previous gen models for both companies and because of this, a lot of current updates the game has received, especially for graphics, aren't fully being utilized by the console version. That all changes when both systems get a version of the game specific to their modern models, which will allow them to upgrade graphics, audio, new gameplay features, and more.

If you already own the game for either platform, you won't need to buy it again, but you will need to do an all-new download to update your version. Also, it doesn't look like the prices will change in the shops, so they're not making current-gen players pay more for what will essentially be an upgrade for first-time owners. More details are expected to come in the weeks ahead, as this version will be released on June 26, 2025.

Black Desert Console – PS5 and XSX|S

This launch of the game natively on current generation consoles will be available at no cost to all existing console players, with seamless data transfer ensured. Post-launch, Black Desert Console will shift to an exclusive PS5 and Xbox Series X|S service, sunsetting support for previous generation consoles. This transition, partially driven by hardware limitations hindering the delivery of the latest content, aims to enhance stability and performance for players, ultimately moving closer to content parity across all platforms. The update aims to improve performance and paves the way for new content, including Ulukita and Deadeye, with details to follow closer to release. Pearl Abyss remains committed to elevating the Black Desert Console experience for the Adventurers.

