Nukklear & Funcom Partner For New Dune Survival Game

Funcom announced they have partnered up with Nukklear GmbH to make a brand new survival game based on the Dune franchise. The game will apparently be a co-developed game that will branch out from the main game that Funcom originally announced was in production clear back in 2019. So essentially, they're creating either a sequel to a spinoff to a game that isn't complete yet. The first game is apparently taking inspiration from Conan: Exiles, so if you're a fan of that franchise, you should be interested in this one. It should also be noted that the studio was also recently awarded approximately €1.6m by the BMVI (Bundesministerium für Verkehr und Digitale Infrastruktur) as part of the "Computerspieleförderung des Bundes" German Federal Government Grant. That grant will be partially used to support the development and production of Nukklear's project.

As to what the nature of the storyline is for that game, the company really hasn't revealed much about what's being put into it. So until there's a leak, there's no way of knowing if this game will be based around the main characters or will be an offshoot from the same universe. We have a couple of quotes from both studios below about the announcement.

"We're grateful to Funcom for bringing us on to help bring Dune to a new audience. We've supported and collaborated on many projects over the years, but taking on Dune is by far the biggest yet," said Kirk Lenke, CEO of Nukklear. "Our team welcomes the challenge and is confident in the expertise that Nukklear brings to the table." "As the Dune open-world survival game is the most ambitious project we've ever undertaken at Funcom, having skilled and reliable partners is an absolute must. With Nukklear we have just that. We've benefited particularly from their expertise in vehicular-based gameplay, but I know them as highly skilled and creative game developers in general," said Rui Casais, Funcom CEO.