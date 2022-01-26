OlliOlli World Releases A Brand New Cinematic Trailer

Private Division has released a brand new cinematic trailer for OlliOlli World as they hype the game up before its release next month. The trailer gives you a better idea of what's going on as you will flip, flow, trick, and grind your way across the land, as you get to see the world of Radlandia come to life in all of the fantastic animated glory the team has created. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game will officially be released on February 8th for PC and all three major consoles.

OlliOlli World is a bold new skateboarding action-platformer that's bursting with personality. Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick, and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends along the way. Customize your character's looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels. Experience the accessibility, depth, and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay of OlliOlli World.

Take a trip across a lush skateboarding utopia that is filled to the brim with eccentric characters and vibrant locations that are begging to be explored. Find your grind in Inflatable Alley or blaze down Los Vulgas to discover new paths, fresh side quests, rad rewards, and epic trick opportunities. All perfectly complemented by a hand-picked compilation of IDM and Electronica tracks. Super tight controls combine with highly refined gameplay to ensure a silky smooth ride. Not a Pro? Don't worry – OlliOlli World welcomes you with open arms, allowing new players to tear down streets and pull off sick method grabs without fear of faceplanting the curb. Think you've got what it takes? Achieve mastery through millions of unique levels in sandbox mode or compete against rivals around the globe in Leagues with a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master and combine in your battle for the highest score.

Cruise through Radlandia's epic skate-haven and prove your skills to unlock special rewards that let you customize your character's looks, tricks and style. Want to skate in your flip flops… go for it. Want to wear a bumble bee onesie …ok then… no judgement. In OlliOlli World as long as you're on board anything goes!