One Piece Odyssey Receives Brand New Story Trailer

Bandai Namco is ramping up their promotion of One Piece Odyssey as they have released a brand new story trailer today. While we know the game will be coming out on January 13th, 2023, the company has only been giving out little bits and pieces of what this entirely new RPG will be about. This latest trailer solves some of those questions as we get a sense of where the story is going and some of the new faces joining the crew on their adventure, but it still doesn't paint an entire picture. Enjoy the trailer below as we slowly make our way to the game's released in about three months.

"One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where they embark on quests and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. In the game, players take on the role of nine of their favorite pirates, playing as Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Franky and Brook. The game is introducing a new chapter for these famed pirates, with an original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda. Coming as the original manga prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary, One Piece Odyssey is sure to retain the charm, humor, and chemistry of the anime with its colorful artistic style and stunning visuals, and by starring the series' original Japanese VO actors."

"A broken Thousand Sunny… Scattered crew members… Luffy's missing straw hat… During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"