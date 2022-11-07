One Piece Odyssey Receives New Water Seven Story Trailer

Bandi Namco dropped a brand new story trailer for One Piece Odyssey this morning as they delve deeper into the Water Seven. The trailer highlights more of the brand new story in which Luffy's search for Usopp and Robin brings him to some familiar locations for fans, such as the Gallery-La Company. As well as introducing Franky's gang and CP9 members Lucci and Kaku to the game. The team are also showing off what they refer to as "thrilling variations" to many of the narrative arcs in the franchise, where you can unlock iconic powers like Zoro's Ashura Ichibugin technique and Luffy's Gear 2 transformation. Enjoy the trailer before the game is released on January 13th, 2022.

"In One Piece Odyssey, players explore new and familiar environments that are richly detailed and authentic to One Piece's visual style, uncovering new areas and hidden treasures in their quest. The gameplay features classic and exciting turn-based battles that incorporate One Piece's traits by letting players swap between their favorite Straw Hat Crew members and use their unique abilities to take on powerful enemies and massive bosses. In addition to the main storyline, fans can have an adventure in One Piece's world by discovering hidden Side Stories and embarking on Bounty Hunts that pit protagonist Luffy against dangerous enemy pirates."

"One Piece Odyssey's exciting battles lets players use various attacks and items, as well as type-matching with different characters and skills to exploit enemy weaknesses. The game's epic battles feature a unique mechanic where players overcome situations typical in One Piece called Dramatic Scenes that occur with specific combat conditions that boost player progression, letting the Straw Hat Crew earn increased experience for completing tasks."

"One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where players embark on various challenges that connect the "past" and the "present" of One Piece, and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. The game will set fans out on a journey into a world of epic adventure drama, where an original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda await to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the One Piece series."