Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Announces Battles Of Legend: Terminal Revenge

Konami revealed the first Booster Pack coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG this Summer with the reveal of Battles Of Legend: Terminal Revenge.

Article Summary Konami announces Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG: Battles Of Legend: Terminal Revenge Booster Set.

Set to release on June 21 with new cards and foil upgrades for popular themes.

Includes a Level 10 Synchro Monster and new “Genex” and “Infernoid” monsters.

Expands “Ritual Beast” strategies and adds cards from various Yu-Gi-Oh! series.

Konami revealed the first official booster set coming to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this summer with the announcement of Battles Of Legend: Terminal Revenge. This new Booster Set will be released on June 21, and while they have not defined how big the set will be, we do have an idea of all the changes it will bring to the game. The set is designed to mix the storytelling of the Hidden Arsenal series with its own set of foil-ups for popular cards. As well as providing tournament-level cards. You'll also get new cards for four of the most popular themes in the Duel Terminal arcade game. Each pack will come with four Ultra Rares and one Secret Rare, set at $4.50 per pack. We have more info on the set from the company below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Battles Of Legend: Terminal Revenge

Freeze out your opponent with a new Level 10 Synchro Monster that Summons an "Ice Barrier" monster from your Deck, Extra Deck, hand, or Graveyard when your opponent Special Summons! There's a wide variety of domineering "Ice Barrier" monsters, so there's bound to be at least one that freezes your opponent's strategy in its tracks. You can also find a new version of Brionac, the first of the dragons trapped in the Ice Barrier! Genex Controller, the little Normal Monster that could, is getting more than a new coat of paint! Use it to Link Summon a brand-new Link-1 monster that can generate theoretically limitless Normal Summons! As long as you can keep adding "Genex" monsters to your hand with card effects, you can keep Normal Summoning them out right away – perfect for assembling powerful Synchro Monsters like Locomotion R-Genex, or the new Level 10 "Genex" Synchro in this set that can repeatedly negate and destroy your opponent's monsters by banishing monsters from your Graveyard!

The world-shaping flood of Infernoids began in Secrets of Eternity and continues here! Fusion Summon a new Level 1 "Infernoid" Fusion Monster that swiftly multiplies the number of "Infernoid" monsters you have in your Graveyard, then finish off your opponent with a devastating Link-4 "Infernoid" Link Monster! Even better, since Link Monsters have no Level or Rank, it won't count against the '8 or lower' total Levels/Ranks restriction to Special Summon most "Infernoid" effect monsters! The bonds between spiritual beasts and their tamers are reforged! You can only Special Summon each Main Deck "Ritual Beast" monster once per turn, so you need as many Tamers and Spiritual Beasts in your Deck as possible. Fans of this strategy can find a new version of Lara, one of the original Ritual Beast Tamers, as well as 2 new Ulti- class Ritual Beasts for your Extra Deck, including a Link Monster!

On top of that, you'll find new cards that bolster strategies introduced in Phantom Nightmare and Legacy of Destruction. Plus, this set contains cool cards from many different Yu-Gi-Oh! manga and animated series, including cards from the story of Sky Strikers! As always with Battles of Legend sets, Battles of Legend: Terminal Revenge will feature a line-up of popular cards getting foil upgrades as well as some popular tournament cards you can use to up your game this Summer!

