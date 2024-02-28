Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Coral Island, Humble Games, Stairway Games

Coral Island Revealed Details For Its 2024 Content Roadmap

Humble Games dropped a new 2024 Content Roadmap for Coral Island, showing off what's coming over the next several months to the game.

Article Summary Coral Island's 2024 Roadmap includes a new end-game Town Rank S.

Players to rebuild attractions and ascend to Museum Rank S.

Weekly tourist visits add new interaction opportunities.

Introducing Hangout mechanics and new ranch animals.

Humble Games and Stairway Games released new details for Coral Island today as they showed off their 2024 roadmap of content for the game. Players have a number of cool additions to look forward to in the months to come, as the game will be getting a new town, museum, and heritage ranks, tourists visiting the city, a new hangout mechanic, two new ranch animals, and more. We have snippets of the details for you below, as you can check out the full roadmap on their website.

Coral Island 2024 Roadmap

Town Rank S

Become the ultimate farmer by reaching Town Rank S, a new end-game goal that expands and completes existing storylines. Yeah, hitting Rank A is pretty cool, but why stop there? If you're looking for more challenges and achievements, go for Rank S! We've added Town Rank S for anyone who's up for an extra layer of accomplishment. It's there for the taking if you want to push your farming skills to the max!

New Town Rank Category: Attractions

Attractions is a new Town Rank category that becomes available after you've reached Town Rank A. You'll help the town build new attractions that will benefit townies and attract visitors.

Museum Rank S

To get to Rank S in the museum, your task is to bring dinosaurs back to life, sort of. You'll be making animated projections that make these ancient creatures look like they're alive again. So, how are you going to make that happen? Well, you'll just have to play and see for yourself! Huehuheu.

Heritage Rank S

Embark on an epic quest to recover fragments of the Guardian's Mural and unlock the full story of the island's rich history and heritage.

Tourists Now Visit The Town

Roll out the welcome mat for tourists visiting the island weekly, (looking at you too, Tourist Backers! Welcome to Coral Island!) offering new opportunities for exploration, interaction, and adventure. Meet the Tourist Backers! They'll be visiting Coral Island two seasons each year, wearing their own unique seasonal outfits . Plus, you can even chat with them! And just the heads up, before anyone asks: nope, you can't romance these tourists.

New Mechanic: Hangouts

For the 1.1 update, you can invite your favorite dateable NPCs to hang out and earn friendship points by inviting them to ramen, enjoy a fishing date, or have a movie night, among other fun activities. And that's not all – we're looking to grow this feature in future updates to include more than just the dateable NPCs. So, tell us, which townies are you most excited to hang out with?

New Ranch Animals: Buffalo and Ostrich!

Meet the Buffalo and Ostrich, two exciting additions to your farm. You'll be able to acquire these unique farm animals at the Savannah.

