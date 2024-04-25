Posted in: Events, Games, Technology | Tagged: Open Sauce

Open Sauce Announces Return To Cow Palace This June

Open Sauce has officially been announced for a return this June, as it will take over the Cow Palace in San Francisco with 500 exhibitors.

Organizers behind Open Sauce have announced the event will return this year, as they seek to take over the Cow Palace in San Francisco this June. In case you're not aware of the event, it boasts itself to be "the world's biggest celebration of makers, creators, and innovators," as you'll see all sorts of gaming, technological, and unique creations under one from. This year will be the second official event, so after having what was already talked about as being one of the more interesting and cool events of 2024, they now have a chance to capitalize on it by bringing in over 150 of the influential science and technology online creators, on top of 500 different exhibitors. All of which will be showing off new tech as well as "mad science experiments." We have more info below as the event will take place June 14-16.

Open Sauce 2024

The 2024 event will also launch its first industry day, featuring panels, workshops, and discussions with thought leaders from companies including YouTube, Kajabi, and Symbolica with more to be announced.To accommodate the growth, the 2024 event will be held at The Cow Palace. Tickets for the event are available now. Open Sauce unveiled the initial list of creators who will attend the event, including Adam Savage, Mark Rober, William Osman, TheOdd1sOut, Emily The Engineer, NileRed, Allen Pan, Evan and Katelyn, Michael Reeves, TheBackyardScientist, ElectroBOOM, DougDoug, Code Bullet, Wren, The Hacksmith, Unnecessary Inventions, Jake Laser, Estefannie, Peter Sripol, Pirate Software, Colin Furze, Nerdforge, and more.

Open Sauce also announced the first wave of exhibitors who will be on hand to showcase their creations including Exosapien Technologies, Arc Attack, and Battlebots. At Open Sauce, people are encouraged to explore, experiment, and collaborate. Whether it's showcasing DIY projects, discussing emerging technologies, or simply exchanging ideas with like-minded individuals, the festival offers a dynamic environment where anything is possible. Open Sauce celebrates the joy of building something simply because you dreamed it up.

