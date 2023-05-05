Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR Is Coming In Late June Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR is set to be released by Microids on multiple VR platforms on June 22nd.

Microids has revealed they will be releasing a VR version of one of their titles as Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR is coming in June. Developed by Vurtuallyz Gaming, and built off the original game from 1987. this game pays tribute to the rail shooters of old, as you'll be going into enemy territory to prevent a new weapon from being used by an evil leader. But rather than the two-player camping the normal game is, you'll be doing this by yourself in VR with a very different perspective. You can check out more info on this version of the game down below, as the game will be released for Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR2, and Pico 4 on June 22nd, 2023.

"A reinterpretation of one of the founding games of the Rail Shooter genre, released as an arcade game in 1987, Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR adopts the same DNA as in the original game (sustained action in an atmosphere straight out of 1980s action films) but offers a new design. A few months ago, a new criminal organization made its appearance. In addition to trafficking arms and drugs, it has developed a new, super-powerful weapon. In its solo VR campaign, play as a special agent fighting a new criminal organization. In addition to arms and drug trafficking, the organization, led by the mysterious General Viper, has developed a powerful new weapon. After discovering several of its bases, you will be sent to dismantle the organization, destroy the weapon and free the hostages held captive in surrounding camps."