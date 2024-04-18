Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, One Piece Odyssey, Video Games | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Odyssey Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Details

Bandai Namco confirmed the Nintendo Switch release of One Piece Odyssey, as they ran down what this copy of the game will contain.

Article Summary Bandai Namco announces One Piece Odyssey for Nintendo Switch release on July 26, 2024.

Two editions available: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition with Expansion DLC Reunion of Memories.

One Piece Odyssey features a turn-based combat system with character swap abilities.

Game includes new island adventures and an original story overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda.

Bandai Namco is going to release One Piece Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch, as they have revealed new details as to what this version of the game will come with. There will be two different versions of the game for you to purchase, the first being the Standard Edition that comes with the base game, the Scramble Area Battle and Dramatic Scene combat systems, and some additional features. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition will have the base game, the Expansion DLC Reunion of Memories, and the Deluxe Bonus content (the City of Water, Traveling, and Sniper King's outfits). Along with all this comes a new trailer, which you can check out above, as the game comes out on July 26, 2024.

One Piece Odyssey

In One Piece Odyssey, players explore new and familiar environments that are richly detailed and authentic to One Piece's visual style, uncovering new areas and hidden treasures in their quest. The gameplay features classic and exciting turn-based battles that incorporate One Piece's traits by letting players swap between their favorite Straw Hat Crew members and use their unique abilities to take on powerful enemies and massive bosses. In addition to the main storyline, fans can have an adventure in One Piece's world by discovering hidden Side Stories and embarking on Bounty Hunts that pit protagonist Luffy against dangerous enemy pirates.

One Piece Odyssey's exciting battles lets players use various attacks and items, as well as type-matching with different characters and skills to exploit enemy weaknesses. The game's epic battles feature a unique mechanic where players overcome situations typical in One Piece called Dramatic Scenes that occur with specific combat conditions that boost player progression, letting the Straw Hat Crew earn increased experience for completing tasks.

One Piece Odyssey transports the Straw Hat Crew to a mysterious new island where players embark on various challenges that connect the "past" and the "present" of One Piece, and fight powerful enemies and massive bosses in exciting turn-based battles. The game will set fans out on a journey into a world of epic adventure drama, where an original story and new characters developed under the guiding hand of series creator Eiichiro Oda await to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the One Piece series.

