Star Wars: Unlimited – Set 2: Shadows Of The Galaxy Revealed

Fantasy Flight Games has revealed new details and a few cards for the upcoming Star Wars: Unlimited - Set 2: Shadows Of The Galaxy.

Fantasy Flight Games revealed new details and a couple of cards for the second set of Star Wars: Unlimited, which is being called Shadows Of The Galaxy. As you can see from the images below, even though there are ties to the Prequels, it seems the main focus this time around will be on The Mandalorian. The team also promises new innovative mechanics will be added to the system to enhance the gameplay, and fan-favorite characters will be added to the mix. We have more details for you below, as you can pre-order it now at hobby shops, with a set release window for July.

Star Wars: Unlimited – Set 2: Shadows Of The Galaxy

The Shadows of the Galaxy set expands gameplay with its Two-Player Starter set, boasting an impressive collection of 250+ cards. It not only matches the pioneering spirit of its predecessor, Spark of Rebellion, but also broadens the horizon with novel strategies and challenges. As players journey from the familiar territories of the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance to the uncharted Outer Rim, they're greeted with fresh possibilities and gameplay styles. This set introduces many new Bounty Hunters and the exciting new "bounty" mechanic, one of three innovative features making a debut in this collection.

This set challenges players to creatively blend new and classic cards, setting the stage for endless strategic depth. New cards include the Moff Gideon and the Mandalorian leader cards, each with unique decks that introduce novel gameplay tactics. Whether it's leveraging Moff Gideon's deck to dominate the battlefield or utilizing the Mandalorian's deck to strategically outmaneuver opponents, the Shadows of the Galaxy set promises a gameplay experience that's both engaging and challenging. Featured cards like the Phase-III Dark Trooper and Gideon's Light Cruiser add to the intrigue and complexity.

