PUBG Mobile Launches New Dinosaur-Theme In Latest Update PUBG Mobile takes things back to the stone age as players as Version 2.6 brings dinosaurs into the mix along with other additions.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games released a new update for PUBG Mobile this week as they take things back to the stone age to a degree. Version 2.6 has come out with dinosaurs, adding a new sense of danger and transportation to the fold. As well as updates in map editing and game mode design, a new motorcycle partnership on the way, and a few other fun additions. We got details and a series of videos for you to enjoy below, as the full patch notes can be found on their website.

"Primal Zone areas will also randomly appear all over Erangel, swarming with hostile Pterosaurs and Velociraptors, which too can become noble steeds once tamed. Both mounts have different assets – where Velociraptors are adaptable across terrains and have a powerful jump, Pterosaurs can take their riders to the skies and grab teammates or enemies from above! Explore Primal Zones to play a selection of mini-games for in-game rewards. The Pterosaur Hoops Challenge will require players to show off their aerial acrobatics riding the winged dinosaurs. Mount your Pterosaur and fly through as many hoops hanging from hot air balloons as possible within the time limit! The most nimble of riders will be rewarded with a haul of Dino Treasure supplies once they touch back down on land. Players should also keep their eyes out for Dino Treasures on high platforms, use a tamed Velociraptor's powerful jump to access and claim the prize!"

"Also coming in Version 2.6 Update, PUBG Mobile's landmark creative mode, World of Wonder, is expanding! More players will now be able to join the fun and build to their heart's content, as a host of important upgrades and improvements arrive to turn player creations into masterpieces. World of Wonder will also introduce a new multiplayer platformer racing template option that allows for the placement of a variety of hidden traps that challenges players' skills. The Version 2.6 Update also debuts a host of Cycle 4 Season 12 updates, with additional new content, rewards and cosmetics to unlock and enjoy. This version's Royale Pass Ace, which was previously named Royale Pass Month, is bringing new core rewards, Season Missions, and an intriguing backstory to align with the launch of Dinoground."