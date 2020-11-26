Othercide Gets An Update With A Brand New Mode

Focus Home Interactive has released a new update for Othercide this week, giving players a brand new mode to play. It's rather interesting that ever since the game was released we haven't heard a ton about it or what's been going on with it since. The lead-up to it was impressive as the company marketed this as the next great game that would be taking over 2020, and it received favorable reviews along the way, but there hasn't been a ton of talk for the game after it dropped in late July. Well, now the developers at Lightbulb Crew have a new mode for you to tackle as players can now jump into Penance. This mode will put you right into the middle of the action as you will be dealing with swarms of enemies coming at you from all sides. However, instead of just taking them out all by your lonesome, your daughters must each take out a certain number of enemies in order to win. You can take on the new mode right now after you update the game and find it in the menu.

Penance is a brand new type of mission that forces a balanced offensive and defensive playstyle. In it, swarms of enemies approach and will inevitably attack your daughters. However, rather than blindly fighting their way out of it, each daughter must slay a specific number of foes to fill their Penance gauge and leave the battlefield. Be sure to not have one of your Daughters killing too many enemies, or your remaining Daughters will have to fight alone to reach Penance! Meanwhile, the changes to which maps can appear should keep each mission feeling varied and interesting throughout a campaign, adding even more replayability.