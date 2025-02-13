Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Out Of The Park 26, Out of the Park Developments

Out Of The Park 26 Announced For March Release

The baseball mobile app returns with new content, as Out Of The Park 26 has been announced for release this March on PC and iOS

Article Summary Out Of The Park 26 arrives March 14, 2025, with new features on PC and iOS.

Authentic World Baseball Classic makes its game debut for international play.

Player Development Lab 2.0 offers enhanced control and progress tracking.

Revamped MLB Draft lets you build a franchise with deep scouting and strategy.

Out of the Park Developments and Com2uS have revealed the latest incarnation of the mobile baseball game is on the way, as Out of the Park 26 arrives this March. The game will bring with it some improvements to the design and gameplay, some returning modes, new additions, and a bigger experience running the MLB season like a manager. We have more details below as the game arrives on March 14, 2025, for both PC and iOS. Those who pre-order it will get Beta access on March 11.

Out of the Park 26

Over the past 26 years, baseball has changed in enormous ways – and Out of the Park Baseball has been there every step of the way. From "ghost runners" in extra innings to DHs in the National League, changing playoff formats to relief pitcher batter minimums, and so much more, Out of the Park Baseball remains one of the favorite ways that baseball fans all over the world enjoy the best sport there is. We are thrilled to announce that, for the first time in Out of the Park Baseball history, the authentic World Baseball Classic will be in the game! Starting this season with the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers, including the clubs and players, and continuing into next year, the real World Baseball Classic clubs, participants, schedules, and more will be here. This single-player-mode feature allows everyone to experience the best of international baseball in true OOTP fashion.

Player Development Lab 2.0!

Our popular new Player Development Lab is back and better for this season! With refined options, choices, and feedback, you now have more control than ever over how you want to develop your key players. Track your players' progress closer than ever with new progress bars and midterm reports, and make tough decisions to cut your losses if any aren't performing. New settings allow you to further tailor your lab, and with refined programs, fun news from around the league, and more, experience the development lab in a whole new way!

New & Improved MLB Draft!

The MLB Draft is more important – and more watched – than ever, and we've made significant improvements to the MLB Draft experience. Build your franchise with youth – including all the risks and rewards that entails. Scout the draft like never before. Make your choices and see how you can transform your club into a powerhouse! Fans have always loved playing or watching games in our beautiful 3D ballparks – and now that experience is enhanced like never before! OOTP 26's scoreboards come to life in-game with player images and live data from the actual game that will have you pumping your fists.

Drive For The Pennant

Our popular new mode from last season returns in a huge new way – with either the 2025 season or any season in MLB history to enjoy this streamlined baseball strategy and management experience. Jump to key events in the season and make important decisions that can influence the outcomes of important games, transactions, and much more. Enjoy history like never before.

