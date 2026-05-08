Posted in: Daybreak Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, aliens, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, Cold Iron Studios

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 Announced For Summer 2026

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 will bring an action-packed Xenomorph-filled sequel to PC and consoles, set to be released sometime this Summer

Article Summary Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 launches Summer 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

The co-op shooter expands to four-player squads, with Colonial Marines battling Xenomorphs, synths, and Pathogen threats.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 adds a customizable Specialist class, deeper squad mechanics, and more weapons and builds.

Cold Iron Studios, Daybreak, and 20th Century Games promise bigger action, more terror, and intense horde-style survival.

Daybreak Games, Cold Iron Studios, and 20th Century Games announced that an amazing sequel is coming soon, as we got our first proper look at Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2. Expanding on the story from the first cooperative third-person survival shooter set within the Alien universe, the Xenomorphs have taken the fight to the humans as the firefight is now more for survival than anything else. The game has no official launch date, just the knowledge that it will be released this Summer for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store. Enjoy the trailer and info here from today's announcement as we wait to learn when the game will be released.

The Xenomorphs Have Come For Us in Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

liens: Fireteam Elite 2 expands the fight to four-player co-op, dropping a fireteam of hardened colonial marines into the most dangerous corners of the Aliens universe. What begins as a rescue mission quickly spirals into a desperate fight for survival. Xenomorphs stalk the corridors, ambush from the shadows, and swarm in overwhelming numbers. Pathogen horrors and Weyland-Yutani combat synths add new layers of threat. Coordinate with your fireteam, leverage new and improved character classes, and adapt on the fly as encounters escalate from tense close-quarters combat to all-out horde warfare. With a brand-new fully customizable Specialist class that lets players build their own unique role, deeper squad mechanics, and a wide arsenal of weapons to mix and match across classes, AFE2 raises the bar for co-op Aliens experience.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 offers deep customization, with players able to mix and match weapons, abilities, and classes to suit a wide range of playstyles and build the ultimate colonial marine loadout. With a range of intense combat scenarios and additional challenge modes, every mission delivers a challenging and intense gameplay experience, with new rewards and untold horrors around every corner.

"With Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, we're doubling down on the action and the terror, delivering an experience worthy of the Alien franchise," said Chris Cross, Game Director on Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2. "We are all massive fans of the franchise, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to craft a sequel to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a game that successfully brought to life the fantasy of colonial marines facing off against the iconic and terrifying xenomorphs. This sequel expands the action to four players, introduces new character classes including a fully customizable Specialist, and takes the fight to immersive new environments across the Aliens universe."

"We're celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Aliens in 2026, and Fireteam Elite 2 honors that world. With the help of Daybreak Game Company and Cold Iron Studios, we're delivering the chaos of a Colonial Marine bug hunt with the terror and challenge of overcoming an overwhelming enemy," says John Drake, GM of 20th Century Games and VP, Business Development. "We can't wait for squads to get their hands on this world later this summer."

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