Capcom Reveals The Next Set Of Street Fighter V DLC Characters

Capcom revealed four new characters coming to Street Fighter V over the course of the next year, with a fifth unknown character in the wings. Three of these characters are returning from previous games as hardcore fans will have fun playing with new versions of Dan, Rose, and Oro. But the big-name added from a different entity is Akira Kazama from the Rival Schools series. (Our condolences to those who were waiting to see T.Hawk and Fei Long.) The company also rolled out a year-long roadmap of when all four characters would arrive, as you're getting one every couple months. Plus, there's a fifth to-be-announced character on the way in 2021, but no word as to who they are. You can read bios on all of them below as well as see the Summer Update video below!

Dan: A mainstay from the Street Fighter Alpha series and last appearing in Street Fighter IV, Dan Hibiki will be bringing his (over) confidence and iconic "Taunt" to Street Fighter V. A training partner of Ryu and Ken, Dan considers himself well-equipped to "school" other players with his unique Saikyo-ryu ("Strongest Style") fighting style. Release timing: Winter 2020 Rose: Rose is a fortune telling fan-favorite character who also previously starred in the Alpha series and Street Fighter IV. Using her tarot cards, Rose will arrive armed with a variety of unique special moves and plans to channel all of her Soul Power energy into Street Fighter V. Release timing: Spring 2021 Oro: Last appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike, Oro is an ancient martial arts master who exists as an immortal hermit. He restricts one of his arms from use in order to give his opponents an advantage, but that won't stop Oro from being one of the most well-trained and powerful fighters in Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021 Akira: First introduced in Capcom's 1997 fighting game Rival Schools: United by Fate, Akira Kazama is preparing to make her Street Fighter debut. As an acquaintance of Sakura, Akira has previous ties to the Street Fighter universe and is gearing up to bring her biker style look and clever gimmicks to Street Fighter V. Release timing: Summer 2021