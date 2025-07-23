Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Manticore Games, Out Of Time

Out of Time Confirmed For Late-September Launch

Out of Time, a new roguelike multiplayer game, has been confirmed for release exclusively on the Epic Games Store this September

Indie game developer and publisher Manticore Games has confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Out of Time. If you haven't seen this yet, this is a new roguelite multiplayer title where reality has been broken in multiple ways, giving room for experimentation in gameplay and tactics, as you play as a squad attempting to fix what's been broken. Enjoy the latest trailer here and info from the team, as the game launches on September 25 as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Out of Time

Out of Time throws you and your squad into the Tangle – a cosmic anomaly where the rules of space, time, and logic have been shattered following a catastrophe, known as The Shattering. Trapped in this unstable new reality, you must ready yourselves to fight through collapsing worlds in the hope to survive. Mix and match gear sets, tether to allies for shared power boosts, and navigate shifting eras filled with tangle-infested hordes, mini-game challenges, and a healthy dose of chaos. Whether you're blasting with the Goop Gun, healing with a V.I.B.E. drone, or warping reality with Portal Pants, your gear is your role – no rigid classes, just gear-driven creativity. Gear-Defined Chaos: Build your playstyle around dozens of unique weapons and gear sets, each unlocking totally unique abilities and mini-games. Combine DPS firepower, supportive heals and buffs, or a healthy dose of Tank to create your own playstyle.

Build your playstyle around dozens of unique weapons and gear sets, each unlocking totally unique abilities and mini-games. Combine DPS firepower, supportive heals and buffs, or a healthy dose of Tank to create your own playstyle. Tethered Teamwork: Stay close or suffer the consequences. The Tether System rewards proximity with shared buffs, healing, and stats – but break away and you risk not only yourself, but your entire team. Collaboration isn't optional – it's the core of survival.

Stay close or suffer the consequences. The Tether System rewards proximity with shared buffs, healing, and stats – but break away and you risk not only yourself, but your entire team. Collaboration isn't optional – it's the core of survival. Take on the Timelines: Battle through collapsing eras where past, present, and future collide. Each run is wildly different thanks to dynamic, era-blending maps, escalating enemies, and absurd emergent events.

Battle through collapsing eras where past, present, and future collide. Each run is wildly different thanks to dynamic, era-blending maps, escalating enemies, and absurd emergent events. Fast-Paced Mayhem Loops: You're on the clock. Each tight, action-packed run is a chaotic sprint full of intense combat and ridiculous boss fights. Win or wipe, you'll be back faster – stronger, smarter, and more determined than ever.

You're on the clock. Each tight, action-packed run is a chaotic sprint full of intense combat and ridiculous boss fights. Win or wipe, you'll be back faster – stronger, smarter, and more determined than ever. A World Beyond Time: Join up with other players in Infinitopia, mankind's new bastion and an MMO-like hub, to flex gear, plan builds, and tackle seasonal content. Compete on leaderboards, unlock new eras, and evolve your arsenal in a universe where survival fuels progression.

