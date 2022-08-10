Overloop Confirmed For PC & Console Release In Q4 2022

Digerati and developer Charge Games have revealed their upcoming game Overloop will be coming to both PC and consoles in Q4 2022. This is a wicked atmospheric puzzler where you play a hero trying to overthrow a dystopian society and to do so, you have a valuable tool at your disposal as you're able to clone yourself to do tasks that might inevitably kill you. You have the clones do the work while you, the original copy, continue on after they help get you a little closer to the end. The retro art style is fun to look at, and the action is pretty awesome as they've put a cool spin on the learn-and-repeat mechanic. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below, and listen to the complete soundtrack composed by Charles Bardin.

Overloop is a puzzle-platformer set in a dystopian world. Step into an ethically compromised future where cloning technology has wreaked havoc on humanity – and it's sort of all YOUR fault! As an employee of nefarious megacorp, Infinity Inc., and the inventor of its Quantic Matter Replication Device (aka the QMRD, aka the cause of the world going to hell in a handbasket), it's up to you to sort out the mess you helped create. Grab your cloning gun and hot-foot it through a world descending into clone-induced chaos. Create clones of yourself and use them to solve puzzles and save humanity. Get to it genius! Create clones! Make endless copies of yourself with the cloning gun and use your perfectly formed doppelgangers – up to four at once – to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles

Sacrifice clones! Dystopias are very dangerous places, and many clones will suffer hilariously gruesome deaths along the way. Fried! Crushed! Mangled! Minced! RIP clones :(

Explore a world of weirdness! From suspiciously friendly AI and cultish crackpots, to modified corn and cloned panda bears. This freaky future has (almost) everything!

Think about ethics! Is it better that a clone should die, rather than the real you? Consider the morality of human cloning as you condemn countless versions of yourself to death

Have a mustache! Play as a hero with sweet facial hair. Purely cosmetic. Totally badass